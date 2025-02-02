A Ferrari 812 Competizione A in Daytona livery with the Tailor Made program

Once again, Ferrari’s Tailor Made program dazzles with a unique creation: an 812 Competizione A that embodies excellence in design and customization. Attention to detail and harmonious styling choices make this latest creation one of the most successful ever.

Ferrari 812 Competizione A from the Tailor Made program

As you already know, Ferrari’s Tailor Made program offers customers the opportunity to create their own dream car, choosing every detail, from colors to materials, from accessories to trim. The result is a unique, exclusive work of art.

The bodywork, wrapped in a vibrant Rosso Magma, catches the eye with its intensity, while the stripes in Bianco King and Blu Montecarlo running lengthwise recall the iconic 365 GTB/4 Daytona Competizione and 512 BB LM, symbols of a golden age of racing. This color combination is not just an aesthetic quirk, but a direct reference to Ferrari’s sporting DNA, an unbreakable bond with speed and competition.

The cockpit of the Ferrari 812 Competizione A is a true sanctuary for lovers of sporty driving. Black Alcantara envelops the carbon racing seats, upholstered in Ultrasuede with inserts in Super Electric Blue, creating a dynamic and refined atmosphere. Each element is designed to provide maximum comfort and support while driving, without sacrificing style and elegance.

To top it off, the gold wheels and white roundels with the number 64 in black, the same one used on the racing legends mentioned earlier, add an additional touch of authenticity and call to mind the heroic deeds of drivers who have made motorsport history.

Thrilling performance for this exclusive supercar

And we know, the essence of a car should not be limited to aesthetics. Well, here we have proof of that. Under the hood of this Ferrari 812 Competizione A is a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, positioned at the front rear, delivering 830 hp of pure power, accompanied by a heart-pounding timbre of sound. A sensory experience that goes beyond performance, an emotion that only a Ferrari engine can deliver.

In fact, the numbers speak for themselves; acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.85 seconds, 0 to 200 km/h in 7.5 seconds, top speed of over 340 km/h. But the Ferrari 812 Competizione A is not just about speed, it is a car that offers a unique driving experience of precision, control and adrenaline. The time of 1’20” set on the Fiorano circuit, almost the same as the LaFerrari, testifies to the racing soul of this supercar.