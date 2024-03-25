2025 Ferrari 812 successor spied with new bodywork

Ferrari has been working on the development of the successor to the 812 Superfast for some time, as it has been spotted testing on multiple occasions. However, the prototype was previously equipped with a fake body of the Roma. Recently, the model used in the tests has been spotted with new external components, which could offer further clues about its appearance once the camouflage is removed.

The successor to the Ferrari 812 is shown in new spy photos

The prototype now shows a new front grille and a different design than what we have seen until now. It is clear that this model, even with the old fake body, is longer and wider. In this iteration, it boasts a compact and square front air intake and a flat bonnet with pronounced bulges above the front wheels. With its very long bonnet, it almost has a two-door coupé aesthetic, which will undoubtedly appeal to Ferrari enthusiasts. Although the camouflage hides many details, the raised rear flanks and prominent spoiler strongly suggest that it will adhere to the proportions of the current 812 Superfast.

Under the hood, the successor to the Ferrari 812 is expected to continue to be powered by a V12 engine, although this has not yet been confirmed. Considering that the 812 Competizione produces 819 hp from its 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, it is very likely that this model will be even more powerful.

It is not yet clear when Ferrari plans to unveil the successor to the 812, but according to some rumors, the debut could happen as early as this year. While we wait to discover more details about this model, we leave you with the spy photos published by Carscoops.