2026 Jeep Cherokee, everything we know about the upcoming hybrid SUV

The sixth generation of the Jeep Cherokee, internally designated ‘KM’, is preparing to debut with a completely renewed identity. This D-segment SUV is based on a modified version of the STLA Large platform, the same used by models like the Wagoneer S, Recon, and the new Dodge Charger. Unlike these models, however, the 2026 Cherokee adopts a transverse variant of the architecture, perfectly in line with its front-wheel drive, a distinctive feature of the outgoing model as well.

New Jeep Cherokee: here’s what’s changing with the new model

A new chapter in the story of the most awarded SUV ever begins today, as Jeep® Brand releases the first official images of the refreshed 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee. A cornerstone of the Jeep brand for over 30 years, it will continue to be available as a two-row, three-row L, and plug-in hybrid 4xe.

Gone are traditional engines like the 3.2-liter V6 Pentastar, the 2.4 Tigershark four-cylinder, and the Hurricane 2.0 turbo. The new Cherokee welcomes a 1.6-liter four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine, coupled with a three-speed hybrid transmission, which will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Dundee. The powertrain, derived from EP6 technology already used on various Peugeot and Citroën models, is designed to ensure energy efficiency and brilliant performance thanks to hybrid support.

According to Antonio Filosa, former CEO of Jeep and now COO of Stellantis for the Americas, among the favorites for the appointment of Stellantis CEO, the Cherokee will position itself exactly between Compass and Grand Cherokee, filling a gap in the brand’s portfolio.

Recent leaked photos suggest a strong stylistic inspiration from both models, with a front grille very similar to that of the Grand Cherokee and details taken from the Compass, but reinterpreted with new elements.

From a technical standpoint, the 2026 Cherokee will be equipped with independent rear suspension, all-wheel drive, and a single exhaust system positioned on the side. The interior shows a modern design with Uconnect 5 system, central touchscreen, soft-touch climate controls, and a digital dashboard accompanied by a flat-bottom steering wheel. The onboard experience will be enhanced in the more advanced trim levels, with the possibility of a passenger-side display and premium finishes.

The launch includes Sport, Latitude, and Limited versions, while an off-road version is expected for 2027, likely named Trailhawk. The new Jeep Cherokee is thus poised to become a benchmark among mid-size hybrid SUVs.