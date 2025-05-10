Antonio Filosa leads race for Stellantis CEO position

The race to succeed Carlos Tavares at Stellantis seems to be nearing the finish line. According to increasingly persistent rumors, the group’s chairman, John Elkann, could announce the name of the new CEO before the end of June. At the top of the list of candidates is Antonio Filosa, an Italian manager currently in charge of Stellantis group activities in the United States, as well as Quality Officer and interim member of the Executive Committee.

Stellantis CEO succession: Antonio Filosa emerges as frontrunner to replace Tavares

Born in 1972, with an engineering degree and a master’s from the Polytechnic University of Milan, Filosa began his career with the Fiat group back in 1999. His resume is rich with operational and management experience: he was CEO of Jeep, directed the Betim plant in Brazil, and coordinated Alfa Romeo and Maserati for the Latin American market. He also served as Chief Operating Officer for South America, accumulating a 360-degree knowledge of production, strategic, and commercial dynamics.

According to many analysts, Stellantis now needs a figure with cross-functional expertise and the ability to revitalize the group, which has been hit hard by issues inherited from the Tavares management: underutilized plants, delays in new models, supply chains in crisis, and continuous incentivized exits.

Among other names that have emerged is Maxime Picat, current Head of Purchasing, but he is penalized by his close proximity to Tavares, a figure now considered divisive. Filosa, on the other hand, is also appreciated by the American UAW union for having been able to re-establish dialogue and collaboration where the previous management had created deep divisions.

The pressure for a quick decision is strong, including from Italian business leaders. “Leadership and a concrete vision are needed to save the national industry,” declared an entrepreneur in the sector. Meanwhile, Moody’s has lowered Stellantis’ rating to Baa2, with a negative outlook. Another signal of the need for new leadership capable of restoring market confidence.