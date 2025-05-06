Dodge Charger Daytona remains on list of slowest-selling vehicles

In the United States, two Stellantis models continue to remain unsold, despite heavy discounts, reduced production, and aggressive offers from dealerships. These are the Dodge Charger Daytona and the Alfa Romeo Giulia, which, according to data released by CarEdge.com, are among the vehicles with the slowest turnover in the market in May 2025.

USA: struggling sales for Dodge Charger and Alfa Romeo Giulia despite discounts

The key indicator is Market Day Supply (MDS), which measures how long it would take to exhaust existing inventory without new arrivals. In practice, the higher the value, the longer cars remain stationary in dealer lots. For the Dodge Charger, the MDS has reached 241 days: this means that over 7,300 units are still available, compared to just over 1,300 recently sold. The average selling price is about $54,000.

Things aren’t going better for the Giulia, a sports sedan appreciated in Europe but still with limited penetration in the US market. With an MDS of 216 days, just over 200 units have been sold out of a total of more than 1,000 in stock. In this case too, the average price exceeds $54,000.

What’s holding back the Giulia isn’t so much its technical characteristics, as performance and design are not lacking, but external factors such as the limited presence of the sales network, brand awareness that is still limited in the USA, and persistent doubts about reliability. All this is aggravated by an economic context that sees high interest rates and increasing insurance costs.

Until recently, Stellantis consistently occupied multiple positions among the slowest-rotating vehicles. Today only two models are in the monthly top 10. Is this a sign of structural improvement or just a temporary pause?

For those looking for a good deal, the situation can turn into an advantage: a high level of stock pushes dealers to grant wider negotiation margins. The Charger and the Giulia could therefore represent interesting opportunities for American buyers looking for concrete discounts on mid-to-high-end cars.