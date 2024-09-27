2026 Dodge Stealth: here’s what the Durango replacement could look like

Stellantis is facing many difficulties in the United States, including layoffs at several plants, declining sales, and inventory stocks exceeding 1 year. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram have reported sales below expectations throughout 2024. There is a need to focus on new models, perhaps more affordable and non-electric. However, it seems that Stellantis wants to drastically change the Dodge Durango, even removing its name and replacing it with one previously used by another model.

Dodge Durango will change its name to “Stealth”: is this the new SUV?

1991 Dodge Stealth

In recent days, there has been a lot of buzz around the Dodge Durango, and not just because of the restyling that should arrive in 2026. According to the UAW union, Stellantis will move the production of the new Durango from Detroit to Canada. Moreover, with the restyling, this model should also have a new name. It should bear the name Dodge Stealth, thus ending the Durango era.

After discontinuing the production of Charger and Challenger, which is being replaced by the new generation of Charger, now available in the electric Daytona version and, from the end of 2025, also in an internal combustion engine version, albeit with a less “powerful” engine than the previous version.

The special edition of the 710 HP Dodge Durango Hammerhead could therefore be the last of its era before its successor Stealth arrives. Following this news, Vince Burlapp, a digital creator, has made a render that seeks to anticipate the final design of the mid-size three-row SUV crossover. The platform, of course, would be the STLA Large, already used for the Charger Daytona.

Stellantis’ intention is to refresh the Dodge range, which is not doing very well at the moment. With Hornet stocks exceeding 1 year of inventory, we’ll have to see the demand for the Charger Daytona, which hasn’t been well-received by enthusiasts after “listening” to the sound of the electric muscle car.