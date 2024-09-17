UAW fears Stellantis plans to move Dodge Durango production from Detroit to Canada

The United Auto Workers has expressed concern about Stellantis’ intention to move production of the Dodge Durango SUV from Detroit to Canada. The union has also reported that the company has recently avoided providing details about its future plans or vehicle-related investments. The union reported that it filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board on Monday, motivated by concerns about the Durango‘s future and the inability to obtain clarification from Stellantis. The complaint alleges that, in recent months, the automaker has illegally “refused to provide the union with relevant information.”

Stellantis: UAW union concerned about possible transfer of Dodge Durango production to Canada

In its 2023 labor contract with Stellantis, the union secured certain vehicle and investment commitments at several U.S. plants. The Dodge Durango is built at the Detroit Assembly Complex, and the contract states that the full-size SUV will continue to be built there, even after the introduction of next-generation gasoline and electric versions in 2026.

However, according to the latest rumors originating from Windsor Star, Durango production is expected to be transferred to the Windsor Assembly Plant by 2026, citing product projections by Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasts for AutoForecast Solutions.

“The Company has not violated the commitments made in the Investment Letter included in the 2023 UAW Collective Bargaining Agreement,” reads the statement sent by spokesperson Jodi Tinson. “Like all our competitors, Stellantis is trying to carefully manage how and when we bring new vehicles to market, focusing on improving our competitiveness and ensuring our future sustainability and growth. We will communicate our plans to the UAW at the appropriate time.”

In addition to the unfair labor practices charge, the UAW reported that several local representatives have filed grievances with Stellantis regarding concerns about the future of Dodge Durango. In the text of the complaint, the union states that it has “repeatedly” asked the company to deny reports about production in Windsor, but Stellantis has refused to do so or clarify its intentions.

The union has requested that Stellantis cancel any decision to move production of the next-generation Dodge Durango outside the United States and confirm plans for the launch and funding of the new model at the Detroit Assembly Complex in 2026.

The clash between UAW and Stellantis over Dodge Durango is similar to the union’s initiative to push the automotive group to reopen the Belvidere, Illinois plant on time, as provided for in the 2023 contract. Although the company is postponing the reopening, it has stated that it is still committed to operating a parts distribution center and producing a mid-size pickup at the facility, as stipulated in the contract. However, the union fears that the facility may never be reopened.