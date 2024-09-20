2025 Dodge Durango Hellcat Hammerhead: price revealed for the Canadian market

The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead is the latest addition to the Dodge lineup. This special edition is now available in Canada at a starting price significantly higher than in the United States, which starts at $113,720 USD. In Canada, the special edition of Dodge Durango starts at $155,030 CAD ($152,135 USD).

Under the hood of this model is a 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V8 engine, producing 710 horsepower. This allows the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.5 seconds and cover a quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds. The top speed is 180 mph (290 km/h). The 8-speed TorqueFlite 8HP95 automatic transmission improves driving dynamics.

Compared to other models, the 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead stands out with Hammerhead Grey Laguna leather seats, SRT Hellcat logos, Night Moves blue exterior color, Satin Black painted hood, and 20-inch Satin Carbon wheels.

The interior comes standard with a 10.1-inch display featuring the Uconnect 5 system supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with an 825-watt amplifier, and a sunroof. Regarding safety, standard systems include Blind-Spot Monitoring with Trailer Detection, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, and Adaptive Cruise Control. The Durango limited edition offers multiple driving modes, including Auto, Sport, Track, Snow, Tow, Eco, and Valet.

The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead is available in limited production, making it suitable for Dodge enthusiasts and collectors. This model, in addition to likely being the last Dodge with a HEMI V8 engine, could also be the last to bear the Durango name. According to the latest rumors, the American automaker of Stellantis might abandon the “Durango” name for the future generation of the model and reintroduce the “Stealth” name.