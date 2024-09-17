2024 Charger Daytona is finally available with an exclusive offer

So who would have thought to see a legendary Dodge Charger, which has made history over the years for its performance, on the automotive market in an all-electric guise? But yet now it is available, the new Dodge Charger Daytona 2024, the American brand has officially opened orders for this historic car, adapted to modern times and therefore fully electric.

Dodge Charger Daytona 2024: electric power and exclusive offer

The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona is definitely a name that will go down in history for the muscle car segment. As a matter of fact, it is completely electric, and with it the new creature of the American brand takes the title of the fastest and most powerful electric muscle car in the world. How is this possible? Thanks to the Scat Pack version that is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in only 3.3 seconds. This model, thanks to the Stage 2 upgrade, is able to deliver truly impressive power to the car, which comes in at up to 670 horsepower and 627 lb.-ft- of torque.

It seems that based on some rumors, this trim could cost consumers around $3,200, and will be available starting in 2025. Of course, power is not only the only thing about the car, as the Daytona also offers excellent range, thanks in part to a choice of a home charging station or charging credits.

The American brand, to celebrate this exclusive car in the best possible way, has presented a very special offer dedicated exclusively to the first customers who would like to take possession of one of these new cars.

Special benefit package “First Call”

In fact, all those who place an order by October 31 of this year will be able to benefit from a package called “First Call.” This is an offer that includes several benefits and more, including two days of classes at the Radford Racing School, where lessons will be given to learn how to make the most of the car’s potential. In addition, there is a totally exclusive welcome kit, with collectibles inside and a letter of authenticity, which certifies for the owner the uniqueness of the vehicle purchased. Finally, a VIP concierge service, which is a useful point of reference for all kinds of needs, able to schedule the driving course and solve any problem that arises.

Personalized configuration

Moreover, the surprises are not over. In fact, thanks to the new configurator found online, you can customize your Dodge Charger Daytona, choosing from a long list of available colors, wheels, interiors and many accessories. This is a rather prominent detail, allowing consumers to take a 360-degree tour of their car before making a possible purchase, interacting completely freely with exterior and interior elements of the car.

Consumers then, will be able to enjoy virtually in the pre-configured Charger Daytona Scat Pack and R/T First Call models, getting to know both cars thoroughly already from the web. Also provided is the valuable ability to choose exterior colors, wheel options, roof, interior themes. Additionally, if desired, it is also possible to zoom in to visit the car in its full 360-degree detail, in all corners of the vehicle, including the exterior, cockpit and driving area.

Dodge Charger Daytona R/T starting price

The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T will have a starting price that has been recommended by the U.S. manufacturer to be around $59,595. In contrast, the 2024 Scat PAck model will start at a much higher price, namely that of $73,190. The prices of both cars are exclusive of the final destination charge, which amounts to about $2,000. In addition, for consumers who would like to opt for a lease of the car, both models are eligible to access a tax credit that amounts to $7,500, with the intent of providing more incentive for those who want to switch to an electric model.

The Dodge Horsepower Locator

To top it off, you can find the Dodge dealer that is closest to your home using the “Dodge Horsepower Locator” tool. This is a very convenient system, thanks to which by entering your zip code a list of authorized dealers and also available cars will automatically appear, without the need to travel in person. The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona is certainly a great advancement for the muscle car segment of the future, in which you can find great performance with an iconic design to say the least.