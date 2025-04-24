2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia, one more attractive design hypothesis

TDA Automotive render shows a sporty and elegant design of the upcoming highly anticipated new Alfa Romeo Giulia

New Alfa Romeo Giulia, global premium brand

The highly anticipated 2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia, we know by now, looms on the horizon as a crucial player in the Biscione’s renaissance. And so expectations are also high for it, fueled also by the evocative interpretations of designers such as Tommaso D’Amico (TDA Automotive), who recently donated his very personal vision of the Giulia’s future design. The image shared on TDA Automotive’s social channels reveals a front end that has thrilled, with its sporty and elegant Alfa Romeo soul.

The long-awaited Giulia therefore is crucial in the Biscione’s strategy to establish itself as an authentic global premium brand under the Stellantis umbrella. The goal has been set to make its mark in every corner of the world, with a special focus on the U.S. market.

New Giulia: an Alfa Romeo Made in Italy model to conquer the global market

The challenge is no small one, especially in a global context made more complex by the introduction of the much-talked-about now tariffs that could hinder the entry of European products. Nevertheless, the new Giulia, with its proudly Made in Italy production at the Cassino plant, stands as a symbol of Italian automotive excellence for the coming decade.

Stylistically, the 2026 Giulia is expected to draw on design elements already appreciated in the recent Junior and that will also characterize the new Stelvio, scheduled to debut in the coming months. Both cars will share the STLA Large platform, synonymous with slightly larger dimensions than current models.

One significant change concerns the powertrain: while an all-electric range was initially rumored, it appears that the new Giulia will also offer thermal versions. The STLA Large platform, while shared with other Stellantis models, will be specifically adapted for Alfa Romeo with dedicated, lightened suspension and steering in order to maintain leadership in power-to-weight ratio within its segment.

Under the hood, rumors, yet to be officially confirmed, suggest the possible presence of engines such as the 2.0 Multiair and 2.2 Multijet Euro 7, in addition to the iconic 2.9 V6 Euro 7.

New fastback design to conquer the market

Rumors, coming straight from the top, outline a car that has been profoundly revamped in design, partly abandoning the classic sedan lines to embrace a more dynamic and eye-catching fastback sedan aesthetic. Among the styling elements that will immediately catch the eye in the next generation Giulia are front light clusters with a sharp and distinctive profile, an unprecedented front shield with a compact design with the license plate elegantly positioned in the center, a sinuous roofline descending towards the rear, culminating in a sharply cut and modern tail.

At Alfa Romeo they are convinced that, thanks to a competitive price positioning and a design that promises to be extraordinary, the new Giulia will finally have a chance to compete successfully even in those markets traditionally hostile to the Italian brand. This strategic launch aims to further strengthen the image of the Biscione, which under Stellantis leadership is already showing encouraging signs of growth and profitability.

A clear example of this positive trend is the success of the new Alfa Romeo Junior SUV, which has surpassed 30,000 bookings and continues to see significant expansion in sales month after month.

Further clues about the final design language of the future Giulia will come with the debut of the new-generation Stelvio. The evolution of the SUV’s design will provide a valuable preview of the styling choices that will characterize the highly anticipated sedan, creating even greater anticipation.