2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia, first price rumors

The Alfa Romeo Giulia is preparing to enter the market in a very strong way. The Italian sedan will arrive fully electrified, but this will come at a price. If we take early rumors as a reference, the price of the new Giulia could undergo a increase compared to the current model

Great innovation combined with sustainability

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia is expected to be similar to a fastback sedan, with a truncated tail and the very sporty and aerodynamic styling that has always distinguished the brand. The new car will arrive only as an electric but will still have within its range at least one range extender version. What does this mean? It means that it will be able to provide an incredible range of more than 1,000 km on a single charge. The top-of-the-line version will always be the Quadrifoglio with more than a thousand horsepower to put in the field.

Three fundamental values on which this car is formed are definitely innovation, high performance and sustainability. The debut of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia is scheduled for the spring of the year 2026, so we will still have some waiting time. It, will have quite a change from the current model. In fact, the size is expected to be larger, albeit slightly. It will be produced on the STLA Large platform with a design that should be completely redone. It remains only to be seen whether the car will truly live up to everyone’s expectations.

Possible price of the new Giulia

Current predictions say that the price of the next Giulia EV could be significantly higher than the current model we all know. In fact, the initial estimated price is around 60,000 euros (or about $65,000) for thebasic versionof the new model. For the Quadrifoglio model, on the other hand, which as we anticipated will be the flagship model, the price could go as high as 100,000 euros (or almost $110,000). So we are talking about prices that are on par with high-end cars, confirming the luxury and high-end performance.

800 Volts of Power and 800 Km of Autonomy

The next Alfa Romeo Giulia will also be equipped with an 800-voltsystem and batteries with capacities that will range from 101 to 118 kilowatt-hours, equipment that could also offer a range of 800 kilometers. In addition, technologies will also be included that will serve to offer consumers ultra-fast charging. In this case, the capacity of this system, will be able to bring the battery from 20% to 80% in only 20 minutes. A recharge that will make it possible not to waste time if you are in urban areas, and at the same time, to continue long trips without necessarily having to recharge for hours.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia is shown in two different renders from a few months ago and both perfectly represent what will be the new style of Alfa Romeo that focuses on luxury, technology, design and performance. The car will still be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, in company with the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio that will debut next year. The Italian brand’s two cars will also be the first European cars from Stellantis to use the STLA Large platform that in the U.S. recently debuted with the production of the Charger Daytona, belonging to the American brand Dodge.