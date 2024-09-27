Award in the U.S. for Dodge Charger Daytona wins ‘Performance Green Car’ award

This is about the all-new Dodge Charger Daytona, or rather the innovative generation of typical muscle cars that have always characterized the car market in America. It is the first all-electric vehicle of the Dodge brand, which presents itself to consumers as a very aggressive car, but at the same time completely green in terms of emissions. The new Charger is certainly the most powerful muscle car globally, which has been equipped with a 670-horsepower Scat Pack. Also the same car, it recently won Green Car Journal’s Green Car of the Year 2025 title.

The new Dodge Charger Daytona, green power

Providing gratifying words for the car’s benefit was the publisher and editor of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com, Ron Cogan, who stated that the Dodge Charger Daytona has all the characteristics to carry on the brand’s great legacy as a muscle car symbol. As can easily be seen then, its design is literally unmistakable, as is its power unmatched for the segment. Cogan continued his talk by emphasizing how exciting it is to see performance of the highest level through the efficiency of emission-free mobility. In fact, this vehicle is one of the world’s leading players in fighting the need to reduce carbon emissions to make meeting environmental goals possible.

American Dodge brand CEO Matt McAlear’s statement for Stellantis

More important statement came from the CEO of the American Dodge brand for Stellantis, Matt McAlear, who stated that the Dodge Charger Daytona represents not only a green vehicle with no emissions, but also a classic muscle car improved in all aspects. He continued his praise by pointing out that the issue of electric mobility for the Dodge brand, remains at the moment only a means to succeed in increasing performance for all fans of the brand.

As a matter of fact, the new Daytona is capable of delivering much more horsepower than previous models, as well as featuring an iconic design, to say the least, both inside and outside the car. Another aspect that sets it apart from all other cars is its unparalleled sound, despite being an electric vehicle. McAlear’s speech concluded by saying that this car now definitely represents the future of muscle cars worldwide, but especially as far as the Dodge brand is concerned. Indeed, it is the beginning of a multi-energy muscle car range from the manufacturer, with both electric and gasoline options for consumers.

Model performance and launch timing

The Dodge Charger Daytona equipped with the Scat Pack is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in only 3.3 seconds. This car is equipped with a system that features a dual 400-volt all-electric motor. It enables it to make great performance available to the consumer through the use of standard all-wheel drive. The rest of the equipment also includes a mechanical self-locking differential and the first Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system that is patent pending worldwide. The latter system completely overhauls features in a standard battery-powered vehicle, changing its essence with a very distinctive roar and an almost palpable sound wave output.

First Deliveries in late 2024, First Call orders by October

Regarding the timing of the release of the various models, we know that First Call orders are already open in the U.S. market for the two-door coupe versions of the Charger Daytona R/T and the Charger Daytona Scat Pack. The exclusive First Call packages, are available to a lucky few and include a high-excitement, high-performance drive, two days of entry at the Radford Racing School, a welcome kit and an exclusive VIP concierge service. All of this, will be strictly reserved for consumers who place an order for one of these cars by October 31 of this year. The two models we have just mentioned, then, will be available in dealerships starting in the last quarter of 2024, so it is still a short wait.

As for the rest of the Daytona Scat Pack and four-door R/T units, however, we know that they are expected to enter the production lines in the first half of next year. The two-door models we mentioned earlier, on the other hand, are also part of the Charger’s multi-energy lineup, which in fact will include gasoline-powered vehicles such as the two-door Dodge Charger SIXPACK HO and four-door Dodge Charger SIXPACK SO. These vehicles are expected to start being produced in the second half of next year.

Power management of the Charger Daytona

All Charger Daytona models include the possible choice of a Level 2 charging station at home or through $600 charging credits, which can be used through Free2move Charge. So this is a system launched by Stellantis in 2023 in the form of a 360-degree ecosystem, which is expected to be able to provide continuous charging solutions and the corresponding energy management available to meet the greatest number of needs of all consumers.

Concerning the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack and the Charger Daytona R/T, we know that they can be recharged from 20 percent up to 80 percent with effective charging taking less than 30 minutes, thanks to the use of a CCS Level 3 rapid charger. Additionally, these two vehicles also have the right to use a full $7,500 federal credit if they are leased.