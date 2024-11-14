2025 Ram 1500 RHO arrives at dealerships: everything you need to know

The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO has arrived at dealerships and offers enthusiasts high performance and advanced technology. The American automotive brand of Stellantis is preparing to launch several pickups in the market, including the Ram 1500 Ramcharger, which combines electric motors powered by a battery and a range extender that extends the range beyond 1,000 km on a single charge. The lineup also includes the 1500 Rebel X, which has already reached dealerships, marking the 10th anniversary of this off-road powerhouse pickup.

2025 Ram 1500 RHO: the new pickup arrives at US dealerships

The Ram 1500 RHO features a 3.0-liter Hurricane H/O I6 twin-turbo engine, producing 540 horsepower and 512 lb-ft of torque. This engine offers more horsepower and torque than many naturally aspirated V8s, although enthusiasts will miss the legendary HEMI V8. The 1500 RHO‘s engine, compared to others, offers a balance between power and reduced emissions. Just a few weeks ago, Stellantis gave enthusiasts their first glimpse of the new Ram 1500 RHO in action.

This pickup is equipped with Bilstein BlackHawk e2 adaptive dampers, which provide drivers with improved handling and unmatched off-road performance. They are calibrated to deliver balanced driving and class-leading off-road capabilities, along with improved ride comfort. The 11.8-inch ground clearance makes it suitable for tackling any obstacle, and the 35-inch tires provide excellent handling both on pavement and off-road.

The cabin offers technology and luxury, with high-quality materials, optional hand-wrapped leather instrument panels, a 14.5-inch screen with optional Uconnect 5 system, and an additional 10.25-inch panel for the front passenger. From here, the passenger can manage various aspects such as entertainment, navigation, and external cameras. Additionally, an optional 10-inch Head-Up Display is available, which can monitor various driving information. The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO starts at $69,995, plus a $1,995 destination charge.