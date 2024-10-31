Stellantis shows the new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO in action for the first time

Ram held an event at Holly Oaks ORV Park in Holly, Michigan, just minutes from Stellantis headquarters in Auburn Hills. During this occasion, the new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO was unveiled. This pickup will be a direct competitor to the Ford F-150 Raptor, with a starting price of $70,990, including the $1,995 delivery fee. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

The new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is powered by the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane High-Output (H/O) I6 engine, which delivers 540 horsepower and 521 lb-ft of torque. This pickup is designed for high performance across various terrains, with a 0-60 mph acceleration time of approximately 4.5 seconds. It reaches 100 mph in 11.4 seconds and covers a quarter-mile in 13.2 seconds, while the maximum speed is 118 mph.

The pickup features an advanced suspension system, with TRX‘s Bilstein Black Hawk adaptive dampers, for a balance between on-road comfort and off-road capability, thanks to its 11.8-inch ground clearance and 35-inch tires.

The body maintains the appeal of its TRX predecessor, with some design modifications. Among the main changes are a hood air intake, a redesigned front fascia with bumpers, grille, and LED lighting. These modifications are primarily designed to improve aerodynamics, as well as aesthetics.

Regarding the interior, it features high-quality materials, including hand-wrapped leather. The central display is 12.3 inches, with an optional 14.5-inch screen available. Additionally, a 10.25-inch screen for the front passenger can be added as an option.

As previously specified, the starting price of the new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is $70,990 and includes the $1,995 delivery fee. When compared to the competition, this is a very attractive price that could convince many customers to choose the pickup from Stellantis’ American brand. The new Ram 1500 RHO is already available for order, and the first deliveries to brand dealerships are expected very soon.