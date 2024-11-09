2025 Ram 1500 Rebel X arrives at dealerships and celebrates 10 years of off-road excellence

The 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel X arrives on the market to celebrate this model’s 10th anniversary and is now available at dealerships. This special edition improves several aspects of the pickup, including design, cutting-edge technology, and a series of exclusives created specifically for this major milestone.

The 2025 Rebel X model is suitable for handling the toughest terrains and is equipped with the new Rough Road Cruise Control function, which allows drivers to set a constant speed on rough trails. The system also actively adjusts suspension and steering to improve handling on these terrains.

The pickup’s special edition comes in the exclusive Mojave Sand color, which adds to the other available colors. The front features a darkened grille with the classic RAM badge, powder-coated front bumper, and off-road improvements such as tow hooks, skid plates, and LED fog lights.

Regarding the interior, the leather seats are high-quality, featuring red stitching and an exclusive “X” logo indicating the special edition. The dashboard also displays the Ram 1500 Rebel‘s debut date. Finally, the panoramic sunroof enhances the cabin’s sense of spaciousness.

On the technology front, there’s a 14.5-inch touchscreen with the Uconnect 5 system and a 10.25-inch screen for the front passenger, which can manage various aspects such as camera views and entertainment. The Ram 1500 Rebel X is powered by a 3.0-liter Hurricane S/O I6 twin-turbo engine, producing 420 horsepower and 469 lb-ft of torque. This is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The 33-inch all-terrain tires improve grip on difficult terrain.

The Ram 1500 Rebel X is priced at $70,680 in the United States, excluding shipping costs. In Canada, the model is sold at a final price of $82,130, including shipping costs.