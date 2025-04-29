2025 Alfa Romeo Tonale restyling: new features coming by year’s end

Alfa Romeo Tonale is poised for a makeover. The brand manager announces a restyling by late 2025 to relaunch the SUV, a strategic move to ensure solid sales volume while waiting for the new generation

Alfa Romeo for the Tonale: 2025 restyling

There are big moves at Alfa Romeo for the Tonale; indeed, the compact SUV that made its debut in February 2022 is preparing for a significant transformation by the end of the year. Despite a promising start, sales of the Tonale have shown a slowdown, a wake-up call for the Biscione’s top management.

As anticipated by Alain Descat, head of the premium Stellantis brand in France, Alfa Romeo is ready to take decisive action. The Tonale will get a deep makeover with the aim of aligning its styling with the Milanese automaker’s latest creations, starting with the new Junior compact SUV and future Stelvios, and giving sales a vigorous boost.

So, by the end of this year we will witness a complete metamorphosis of the Alfa Romeo Tonale. The SUV that recently passed the 100,000-unit mark in production is aiming for a decisive reassertion in the competitive C-segment. This renewal phase is a strategic move to ensure a solid sales volume while waiting for the new generation. And speaking of the future, shown here in the image is an interesting styling preview made by designer Alessandro Masera, who speculates a debut between 2028 and 2029, according to the latest rumors.

Tonale restyling by the end of the year, confirmations from Alain Descat

“Despite the recent MY25 update, Alfa Romeo is determined to breathe new life into the Tonale.” This is confirmed by the brand’s number one in France in an interview with Journal Auto, emphasizing that the Tonale is a crucial model. The announcement is clear: “by the end of the year, the compact SUV will feature a significant restyling.”

This move comes at a delicate time, with a drop in sales recorded in the first three months of 2025 (-47.7 percent), particularly for plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions, which have been penalized by new tax regulations.

In fact, regarding the great milestone celebrating the well-known Alfa Romeo SUV with 100,000 units produced, as already explained in another of our recent articles, more complex dynamics emerge behind this apparently positive number. In fact, according to union sources inside the Stellantis plant , the total production since 2022 exceeds 140,000 units , including the Dodge Hornet , twin of the Tonale designed for the North American market. Of these, more than 44,000 Dodge Hornets were built on the same production lines.

According to the data, the common production platform for both models, Tonale and Hornet respectively, peaked in 2023 with more than 82,000 units assembled, but the subsequent trend shows a marked slowdown: in 2024 production dropped to about 37,000 units , and the first quarter of 2025 totaled just 5,000 vehicles, projecting an annual total in line with 2022 volumes. A step backward that is not immediately apparent amid celebrations of Tonale’s production achievements.

Tonale upgrade to boost sales

The news of the restyling is certainly a positive sign for Italy, Alfa Romeo’s “mother house,” considering that the Tonale comes off the production lines in Pomigliano d’Arco, the same plant that houses the Fiat Panda and the future Fiat Pandina. The update is aimed at boosting sales and, consequently, securing a working future for Italian workers.

Looking to the future, rumors emerge of a possible new model in 2028, although there is currently no official confirmation. Some rumors even suggest a potential replacement of the Tonale with another C-SUV or a crossover in the same segment. We look forward to further developments in the coming months.