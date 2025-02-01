Alfa Romeo to launch new C-segment model by 2030

In recent days, Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili has definitively clarified that there will be no new Alfa Romeo Giulietta or a direct successor, dispelling rumors that had circulated until just a few weeks ago. However, this does not mean that the Biscione brand has no plans for the C-segment.

Alfa Romeo: a new crossover to replace the Tonale?

By 2030, Alfa Romeo is expected to introduce a new model in this market segment. This vehicle will replace the Tonale, which itself was considered the successor to the Giulietta. At the moment, it is still unclear whether the new model will retain the Tonale name or adopt an entirely new designation, but it seems certain that it will be a crossover.

Alfa Romeo has reiterated its future strategy: focusing on crossovers, the type of vehicle most in demand by customers worldwide. To increase sales and market share, the brand will inevitably need to concentrate on this segment, gradually moving away from compact and three-box sedans, which are seeing declining demand globally. Not surprisingly, even the upcoming Alfa Romeo Giulia, set to debut next year, will feature a design more oriented toward the crossover segment.

As for production, the successor to the Tonale will likely be built in Italy. The model will be based on the STLA Medium platform and could be available not only in an all-electric version but also with internal combustion engines. However, it is still too early to confirm these details, and it will take a few more years to have a clearer picture.

One thing that seems certain is the design: the new crossover will feature an even sportier and more aerodynamic look compared to the current Tonale. These significant differences could also lead to a name change, marking another step in the evolution of the Alfa Romeo lineup.