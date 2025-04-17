Alfa Romeo Tonale: 100,000 units produced in Pomigliano

Today in the Stellantis “Giambattista Vico” plant located in Pomigliano d’Arco, Alfa Romeo Tonale number 100,000 was produced. The example is a Sprint version in Alfa Red color and intended for the Italian market. The production milestone certifies the success of the global model, which marked the Alfa Romeo brand’s entry into the new era of electrification while remaining true to its sporty DNA. Launched in 2022, in fact, the Tonale features a distinctly Alfa Romeo iconic design, combining balanced proportions, attention to detail and cutting-edge technologies, and a range of hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, designed to ensure efficiency without sacrificing the brand’s typical performance. Engineered, designed and developed in Italy, the Tonale is produced in the Campania “Giambattista Vico” plant on a dedicated and highly automated assembly line, which ensures the highest level of quality achievable today. Successfully marketed around the world, finally, the model has been enthusiastically received by international critics, as evidenced by the numerous awards given to it in recent years.

Alfa Romeo Tonale



Its unmistakably Italian design is matched by record-breaking technology and connectivity at the highest level, as evidenced by the fully digital interface of the interior, which combines the 12.3-inch reconfigurable Cannocchiale instrument cluster and the latest-generation infotainment system with 10.25-inch touch display. In addition, for the Tonale, Alfa Romeo has devised unique and exclusive technical solutions to offer customers a driving experience in line with the brand’s DNA, in which meticulous attention to detail marries the ongoing quest for the highest quality. Currently, the range consists of three trims – Sprint, Veloce and Intense – and an extremely comprehensive engine range: 280-hp Q4 Plug-In Hybrid with 6-speed automatic transmission; 160-hp Hybrid with Variable Geometry Turbine (VGT) technology and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission; and 130-hp Turbo Diesel with 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. In short, the Tonale offering is truly comprehensive to meet the needs of every customer. A special mention deserves the new special intense series, declined on the entire Alfa Romeo range, which is characterized by exclusive design interventions aimed at celebrating the identity of a brand with a strong, bold, visceral attitude. In particular, the new top-of-the-line Tonale intense version features sporty styling with new 20-inch alloy wheels with a specific design and characterized by light gold details and Dark Miron trim. The exclusive and refined interior offers black Alcantara seats with leather-colored stitching, an Alcantara-wrapped dashboard and a two-tone leather steering wheel. Standard equipment is among the most comprehensive in the segment, as evidenced by electronically controlled suspension, a Level 2 assisted driving system and the exclusive 470-W Harman Kardon sound system with 14 speakers and subwoofer.

Manufactured in Pomigliano d’Arco, Italy



Alfa Romeo Tonale is made in the renovated Stellantis “Giambattista Vico” plant located in Pomigliano d’Arco (Naples) – one of the Group’s most advanced production facilities – on a revamped production line dedicated to the new Alfa Romeo model, with a state-of-the-art assembly unit created especially for it. Designed in 1968 by Alfa Romeo and operational since 1972, the industrial site has so far produced more than 5 million cars and won numerous international awards, including the Automotive Lean Production awards as the best plant in Europe. It also underwent a major renovation in 2021 to meet the challenges of the future, as evidenced by the adoption of the most innovative technologies for creating hybrid cars, protecting and training people, and respecting the environment.

Tonale, the C-SUV that won over international critics



Alfa Romeo Tonale has won favor with the public and critics internationally, receiving prestigious awards confirming its design, styling and technological value. As soon as it was launched, it was voted “Auto Europa 2023” by the UIGA and “Novelty of the Year 2023” by Quattroruote magazine, and then also distinguished itself on the global scene. For example, in the United States, the famous Green Car Journal awarded it the title of “Green SUV of the Year™ 2024,” honoring its combination of sustainability and performance. Then in Germany, it triumphed in the “Family Car of the Year” Awards 2024, winning in two categories thanks to the readers’ vote of AUTO Straßenverkehr magazine. And also in Germany, “auto motor und sport” magazine judged Tonale the best import vehicle in the “Compact SUV/Off-road” category as part of Best Cars 2025. In Latin America, Italian design has also made its mark: last January, in Chile, Tonale won “The Best Design 2025” award, reinforcing its role as a reference among premium SUVs worldwide.