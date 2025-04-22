Alfa Romeo Tonale: 100,000 units celebration masks complex reality

Alfa Romeo recently celebrated the milestone of 100,000 units produced of the compact SUV Tonale, manufactured at the Stellantis plant in Pomigliano d’Arco, Italy. The Italian brand issued an official statement to emphasize the symbolic value of this number, defining the Tonale as the perfect ambassador of Italian hybrid sportiness, and an icon of Made in Italy automotive launched in 2022.

Alfa Romeo Tonale celebrates the milestone of 100,000 units, but its future is increasingly uncertain

Behind this round and seemingly positive figure celebrating the well-known Alfa Romeo SUV, more complex dynamics emerge. According to union sources within the Stellantis plant, the total production since 2022 actually exceeds 140,000 units, also including the Dodge Hornet, the Tonale’s twin designed for the North American market. Of these, over 44,000 Dodge Hornets have been built on the same production lines.

According to the data, the common production platform for both models, respectively the Tonale and the Hornet, recorded its peak in 2023 with over 82,000 units assembled, but the subsequent trend shows a clear slowdown: in 2024 production dropped to approximately 37,000 units, and the first quarter of 2025 totaled just 5,000 vehicles, projecting an annual total in line with 2022 volumes. A step backward that isn’t immediately clear amid the celebrations for the Tonale’s production results.

This decline featuring the Biscione’s SUV is concerning, especially for a model that is still young and strategic for the brand’s relaunch. Hopes are now placed on the restyling, which will debut the “Intensa” trim, enriched with hi-tech features, updated design, evolved suspensions, semi-autonomous driving and a high-quality Harman Kardon audio system.

Despite the excellent initial positioning and recognition received from critics, the Alfa Romeo Tonale still remains distant from the numbers of the C-SUV segment leaders. Furthermore, the SUV has seen declining sales especially after the arrival of the Alfa Romeo Junior, a sign that motorists are looking for more economical solutions.