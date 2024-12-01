2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio, new dreamed design

A render has recently been released showing us the new Stelvio, an SUV that keeps the brand’s sporty DNA perfectly alive, but evolves toward a sustainable and electric future. So we are about to witness the grand return of the Stelvio, which is now keeping everyone in suspense. The new generation of this beloved Alfa Romeo SUV is now just around the corner.

Great anticipation for the new Stelvio

Even if the official unveiling date is scheduled for next year, with initial speculation talking about April, it seems that we will not have to wait long to get a couple of official news of the new model. As early as 2025, in fact, the first official images of this D-segment SUV, one of the most eagerly awaited by enthusiasts in the industry, could emerge. These render images we are seeing, probably based on computer-generated prototypes, certainly give us a glimpse of the design and features of the new Stelvio, which is set to be like a revolution compared to the current model.

The production of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which is entirely Italian, will bring big news to the Stellantis plant in Cassino. In fact, thanks to this car and the next new Giulia, the plant should be able to overcome the current difficult period. The Stelvio will be the first European car from Stellantis to use the modern STLA Large platform. A designer has created an image that shows us an idea of what the design of this new Alfa Romeo SUV might look like.

The new model features an exterior design that perfectly combines some classic and innovative elements of the Alfa Romeo brand. For example, the front end, inspired by the historic Alfa Romeo Junior, showcases a distinctive and easily recognized shield. At the same time, the slim and sharp front lights create a visual link with the newer Tonale model, a detail that gives the vehicle a modern and dynamic look. The hood features its characteristic “comet tip” and seems intended to recall the legendary 33 Stradale, emphasizing the brand’s sporty heritage.

Other features of Capriotti’s rendition

The side of the car is distinguished by a high and well-defined beltline, which gives the vehicle an elegant and muscular profile. The glass cover on the rear pillar, a rather stylistic and entirely new element, adds a touch of originality and seems to herald a very distinctive design for future Alfa Romeo models. The red and black color combination, is obviously a classic for fans of the brand, emphasizes the sporty and emotional character of the car. The large alloy wheels, with a classic and refined design, complement the overall aesthetic, creating a perfect balance between tradition and modernity.

The image we have of this new Alfa Romeo Stelvio seems to want to suggest a design strongly inspired by historical and successful models of the brand. If the final model turns out to be similar to this rendering, it is very likely that Alfa Romeo will achieve great commercial success. Considering all the excellent premises we have discussed thanks to this interesting new render, we can expect the Stelvio to make a significant impact on the market and help further strengthen the brand’s image.