Dynamic testing at the Nardò circuit for the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

It is about the fastest circular track for cars in the world, for an intense session of dynamic tests with the 00 prototype of the 33 Stradale. On the legendary Nardò Ring, Alfa Romeo test drivers structured the test session to ensure the validation of the project performance targets, including a top speed of 333 km/h. This has been the continuation of the development and testing phase of the 33 Stradale embarked on a few months ago, demonstrated by the recent moderate speed handling tests carried out at the iconic Balocco Proving Ground. Both dynamic sessions confirm the ease with which the driver enters into symbiosis with the car, enjoying its power, agility and unmistakably Alfa Romeo sound. The delivery of the first mass-production 33 Stradale to one of the 33 lucky international customers has been confirmed for December.

Engineering team working to test parameters

The Alfa Romeo engineering team has just completed an intense test session on the “00 prototype” of the new 33 Stradale at the Nardò circuit, to test its driving dynamics and performance in extreme conditions at very high speed. Specifically, the test team monitored and validated dynamic parameters such as aerodynamics, top speed, maximum temperatures, propulsive cooling systems, and cabin soundproofing. All this ahead of the first delivery, scheduled to take place in Italy in late December.

For the type of high-speed tests to be conducted, it was clear Alfa Romeo had to choose the Nardò Technical Center (NTC), one of the most advanced testing and experimentation centers in the world, located in Salento, where the most famous car brands run their testing. Built in 1975 by FIAT, the Puglia ‘proving ground’ covers an area of 700 hectares, dotted with woods and Mediterranean scrub, and boasts 20 test tracks for experimentation and development activities at any level.

Nardò Ring for high-speed testing

Of these tracks, the famous Nardò Ring stands out for high-speed tests of cars and motorcycles, with its diameter of 4 km and length of 12.6 km. Considered the fastest circular car track in the world, the circuit offers different inclines and relative compensation speeds on each of its four lanes. Thanks to its low parabolic profile, when driving on every lane at the compensating speed that balances centrifugal force, drivers feel like they are on an endless straight.

It was on this ring track that the Alfa Romeo team ran high-speed testing on the developmental 33 Stradale, validating the target top speed of 333 km/h and the acceleration, which goes from 0 to 100 km/h in under three seconds. All made possible by the meticulous work Alfa Romeo technicians have done on the aerodynamics, where every line of the car’s sculptural volume is functional to obtaining the best aerodynamic performance, to raise the performance of the 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine delivering over 620 hp, with an 8-speed DCT gearbox, rear-wheel drive and electronic limited-slip differential. An evolution of the V6 that already featured in the Italian brand’s highest-performance cars, the new engine is mounted longitudinally in the center and provides exceptional performance, all fully confirmed at Nardò.

The dynamic testing at the Nardò Technical Center follow a session held a few weeks ago at the Balocco Proving Ground in Vercelli province, on the iconic Alfa Romeo track that since 1962 has hosted the development and preparation of the highest-performance racing cars (Autodelta) that ran in international F1, DTM and Super Turismo competitions. In this historic location, the same team of Alfa Romeo engineers focused the entire session on specific medium- and high-speed tests, with a focus on balance, braking system and road handling. On the other hand, the dynamic goal of the project has always been extremely ambitious, to offer the best driving experience in the category. The news comes from a press release from Stellantis on Nov. 25, on which more information can also be found.