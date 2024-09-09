2024 World EV Day: Stellantis presents its electric vehicles models

Stellantis is keen to celebrate its World EV Day and does so through a video on social where it enthusiastically wants to shine a light on its 2024 EV models that are making progress with technology toward sustainability

World EV Day – Stellantis showcases its range of zero-emission vehicles

As we know, the automotive industry is undergoing a period of great change, with a revolution that is sure to make history. We are talking about the shift to emission-free mobility, a shift that has become necessary to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore, at the center of this overwhelming transformation are electric vehicles (EVs), as it is precisely these cars that can offer a definitely less polluting alternative to the traditional engines we are used to.

Stellantis is one of the major players in this great transformation, and this very day, September 9, 2024, is World EV Day, for which the automotive group wanted to showcase its range of zero-emission vehicles. The company also unveiled an ambitious plan to electrify its range of vehicles, investing time and resources to become one of the world leaders in the industry.

In the video that was posted on Stellantis’ X(formerly Twitter) profile, images were offered on different models of the various brands that belong to the group; their innovative line of electric vehicles is reducing emissions. Therefore, it is a case of celebrating that the automotive industry is always moving forward for a greener future.

The new Lancia Ypsilon

The new Lancia Ypsilon, available both electric and hybrid, is ideal for those looking for a zero-emission car. This model offers interesting features, such as a good range of 403 km per single charge, allowing for both daily commutes and longer trips with total peace of mind. In addition, charging is very fast, as it also takes less than 10 minutes.

The car has a 115 kW (156 hp) electric motor that provides excellent performance and very satisfying acceleration. To top it off, the new Ypsilon has a fairly elegant and refined design, typical of the Lancia brand, full of various high-tech systems.

The Maserati Grecale Folgore

Another model showcased by Stellantis, was the electric SUV of the Maserati brand, namely the Grecale Folgore. This is a car rich in luxury and technology, with features that are quite in demand. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in only 4.1 seconds, thanks to its strong power output of 557 hp and torque of 820 Nm. T

he SUV reaches a top speed of 220 km/h, while also managing to provide optimum grip on any type of road surface. Although it is an electric car, the Grecale Folgore also offers a sound worthy of a sports car, obviously created on purpose by the manufacturer. In terms of efficiency, the vehicle also doesn’t miss a beat, as it can travel up to 500 km on a full charge, depending, of course, on the type of driving used. Recharging also takes place rather quickly.

The new Peugeot e-3008

Continuing on, we also find the new Peugeot e-3008, a rather interesting car that is a well-known step forward for electric SUVs. This car has been made in a fastback SUV style, with a design that is elegant but sporty at the same time. The cabin of the new e-3008 features Peugeot’s famous i-Cockpit, with a very small steering wheel and a raised instrument panel. Built on the STLA platform, which is a modular platform that allows more flexibility when designing today’s electric vehicles.

The battery in this car has a capacity of 73 kWh with the ability to offer up to 527 km of range in the WLTP cycle, making it perfectly suitable for all types of use. The system with which it was created, supports fast charging up to 100 kWh, that is, the possibility of recovering much of the energy recharge in a very short time is created. To top it off, the new e-3008 is also very connected, as it comes compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as possessing advanced infotainment.

The new Peugeot e-5008

Also from the Peugeot manufacturer we find the new Peugeot e-5008, a 7-seat luxury all-electric SUV. It is the only model in the electric segment to offer up to 660 km of range, seating for up to seven passengers and a choice of powertrains. Built on a dedicated platform, the E-5008 combines elegant design with state-of-the-art engineering, offering a unique driving experience. In fact, designed from the outset as an electric model using the Stellantis STLA-M platform, the new E-5008 is available for order now with a 73 kWh battery and a 210 hp electric motor offering up to 311 miles of range (WLTP). A long-range version will join the lineup later in 2024 with a 98 kWh battery, an electric motor producing 230 hp, and capable of up to 660 miles of range.

The meticulously designed cabin offers unparalleled on-board comfort, while the latest technologies ensure an always-connected and intuitive driving experience thanks to its innovative Peugeot i-Cockpit with a 21-inch curved display. Also recognized as the “Best 7-seater electric car” in 2024, the e-5008 stands out for its quietness, quality materials, and ample space for all passengers-even in the third row.

The Ram 1500 2025

To end, we close the list of cars showcased by Stellantis with the new Ram 1500 2025, the pickup truck that has attracted a lot of attention for its excellent innovations and high-level performance. The most important new feature of this vehicle is definitely the introduction of the Hurricane inline-six engine, which offers power and efficiency that is hard to match for its class. In fact, recall that it also won the Ward 10 Best Egines & Propulsion Systems of 2024 award. The brand for the Ram 1500 has made available two variants, a 425-hp and a 547-hp HIgh Output.

The 2025 Ram 1500 offers two engine options from the Stellantis Hurricane Twin Turbo family: the 3.0-liter Hurricane I-6 Standard Output and High Output engines. These engines are the most powerful six-cylinder engines in the light-duty segment, offering improved fuel economy, reduced horsepower and torque, and more power and torque than other naturally aspirated, six-cylinder boosted V-8 engines. The styling of the Ram car has been retained, although innovative details on the brand’s signature design have been added. Inside the cabin are numerous technological systems, with a wide range of options dedicated to driver assistance. And another important feature that underscores the distinctive side of Ram 1500 2025 is its impressive towing capacity of up to 5253 kg and its maximum load capacity of 1043 kg.

Stellantis, 50 billion investment for electrification in the next decade

As we can easily see, Stellantis is definitely betting big for electric. The world-renowned automotive group has also announced a 50 billion euro investment to electrify its vehicle fleet over the next 10 years. The group’s big goal, would be to reach 100 percent sales of electric vehicles as far as the Europe market is concerned by 2030. While, for the U.S. market in the United States, the percentage covered by EVs is expected to be at least 50 percent, again by the year 2030. Meanwhile, happy 2024 World EV Day!