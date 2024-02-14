Will the new generation of Fiat 500 be bigger?

The first rumors about the new Fiat 500 are starting to circulate. This city car will remain in production until 2026, so the launch of the new model could come in 2027. Considering the decline in sales over the past three years, especially with the electric 500e version that has seen a 55 percent drop in the Italian market (but remains among the best-selling in Europe) and is not meshing in the United States, a change is needed.

Fiat 500: the new generation could be bigger and, initially, hybrid only

According to what we have learned on the Autopareri forum, a radical evolution is on the way for the next 500, as a hybrid version, which would include a significant increase in size from a 3-door to a 5-door layout. In recent years, compact cars have often been sidelined by automakers due to high costs, low margins, and problems in complying with European regulations, pushing toward a trend of vehicles in “extra-large” versions.

This trend will also be reflected in the new Fiat Panda 2024, which will turn into a B-SUV, and in the Lancia Ypsilon, whose new version will be unveiled on February 14, significantly longer than the previous model. With the new 500, Fiat aims to intercept customers of the old Ypsilon, which is still popular but will go out of production soon, who may not like the new generation of the model, offering them a slightly more compact alternative.

Currently, the Fiat 500 has a length of 3.57 meters, while the electric version reaches 3.63 meters. It is not unlikely that the new Fiat 500 2027 will exceed these dimensions, reaching about 3.7/3.8 meters to make it easier for passengers to get in and out of the rear seats. As for, on the other hand, the new generation of the electric version of the city car, in recent months there was even talk of a postponement to 2030. We just have to wait and see what details will emerge in the months to come.