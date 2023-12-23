Fiat 500e: the next generation might be delayed until 2030

The future of the new electric Fiat 500 hangs in the balance, as highlighted in a recent article by Corriere della Sera, which points out uncertainties surrounding the historic Mirafiori plant. While the new 2024 Lancia Ypsilon and the upcoming Fiat Panda, set for a July release, seem confirmed, the fate of the electric Fiat 500 remains less certain. The Corriere reports a possible delay in its launch from 2027 to 2030, in a market poised for an expansion of electric cars like the 2026 Renault Twingo.

New Fiat 500e might face a 3-year delay: concerns for Mirafiori

Luigi Paone, Uilm Secretary of Turin, stresses the need for clarifications on employment in Turin and the future of Mirafiori: ‘In January, we will seek clarifications from the company about the future of Mirafiori. The market context is complicated for everyone, but we need assurances and guarantees on employment in Turin.’

Another hot topic is the electric Maserati Quattroporte, initially slated for production at Mirafiori in 2024, but now in a limbo. Stellantis, in a statement, has tried to reassure: ‘All new models will be 100% developed and produced in Italy, adopting electric engines,’ but doubts remain about the sedan, initially expected in 2025.

Stellantis’ strategy appears to shift towards repositioning premium brands, aiming to differentiate Alfa Romeo from Maserati. Igor Albera of Fim Cisl has expressed concerns about the performance of the electric 500 and employment implications if Maserati experiences further delays: ‘Mirafiori is driven by the electric 500, but lately, the car is not performing well in the market. It will end the year below 80,000 cars, far from the 100,000 anticipated. If Maserati slows down again, employment concerns grow.’

Gianni Mannori, Fiom Turin representative for Mirafiori, points out the lack of new models to produce: ‘However, we are missing cars, models to produce. The suspension of the Maserati Quattroporte project further reduces prospects for the large factory. Related projects are good, but cars need to be produced.’ Resolving these issues is crucial for the future of the plant and the involved workers.