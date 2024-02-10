New Fiat Panda: a video previews its final design?

The New Fiat Panda is the next big launch that the Italian car manufacturer will bring to the market in the coming months, with its unveiling set for July 11. Recently, images of a patent filed by Stellantis in 2021 have leaked, showing the first details of the new generation.

A new video envisions the final design of the New Fiat Panda

Based on these images, we have shown you a render that speculates on what the final look of the model could be. Today, a new video has emerged on the web, created by designer Kleber Silva, that imagines the design of the New Fiat Panda based on the recently published patents.

It’s worth noting that the new Fiat Panda will be built on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform and will hit the market in both hybrid and fully electric versions. Its production will take place in Kragujevac, Serbia for the European market, in Kenitra, Morocco for the North African market, and in Betim, Brazil for the Latin American market. The electric version of this car will be one of the first low-cost electric vehicles from Stellantis in Europe. As for the price, it is estimated to be no more than 21,000 euros, but in Italy, the price could drop to 7,000 euros thanks to state incentives.

The New Fiat Panda will feature LFP batteries in its electric version and, from this, is expected to give rise to a new range from which the new Fiat Multipla will emerge, set to debut in 2025, and will be produced in Kenitra, Morocco. According to recent rumors, the two cars should be very similar. As we wait to discover more details on the New Fiat Panda, we leave you with the video render that speculates on the final design of the model arriving by the end of 2024.