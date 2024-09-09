Will the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio be based on the Ferrari Purosangue? Here’s how it could look

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will debut in 2025, a very important year for the new course of the Italian automaker’s premium SUV. Within a few months, we will discover what the new generation will look like, which, according to those who have already seen it, will be absolutely fantastic. At the moment, everything is quiet, so web designers have unleashed their creativity to try to hypothesize what the new Stelvio will look like, and among the most interesting graphic proposals is undoubtedly that of Salvatore Lepore, also known as Leporsal78 on Instagram.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: here’s what the new generation of the SUV could look like

The design idea was to create a new Stelvio based on the Ferrari Purosangue, which will be the brand’s best-selling car in 2024. We strongly doubt that it will take these forms, due to platform issues, since both the new Stelvio 2025 and the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, which will be released in 2026, will both be built on STLA Large. Consequently, they will be completely different from the SUV of the Maranello automaker, with which Charles Leclerc recently rear-ended a car in Monaco.

The big question mark concerns the engine, as initially there was talk only of full electric, but in recent months Stellantis’ strategies seem to have changed in light of poor EV sales. Alfa Romeo sells almost entirely in Italy and Europe, therefore producing battery-powered vehicles would be a real gamble for an automaker that has not been recording significant sales numbers to date.

In this regard, a few weeks ago, CEO Jean Philippe Imparato clearly hinted that Alfa Romeo‘s future, at least for the next few years, will not yet be entirely focused on electric, therefore it’s easy to imagine a hybrid powertrain, even plug-in, alongside the electric one, and a pure combustion engine is not to be excluded, perhaps for the highest-performing versions like the Quadrifoglio. By pursuing this strategy, it will also be possible to keep the price lists lower, at least for entry-level models, taking into account how notoriously more expensive electric vehicles are.