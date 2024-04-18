Will the new Alfa Romeo Giulia be the Italian brand’s Tesla Model 3?

After launching the new Alfa Romeo Milano, which later became the Junior due to disputes with the Italian government, the Biscione car manufacturer is now looking to the future and the models that will be released in the coming years. In 2025, the Stelvio will make its debut, defined as fantastic by those who have had the luck to see it, while 2026 will be the turn of the new Giulia.

Alfa Romeo Giulia: what it could be like

If the Stelvio Quadrifoglio will be the most powerful SUV ever, the Giulia will be no less, as it will be one of the most powerful sedans in history. The two cars will have the same electric powertrain, which means that they will both be able to reach a total output of 1,000 horsepower.

Impressive figures that will make the new Giulia a real “beast” and most likely one of the benchmarks in the category. The new Alfa Romeo Giulia was seen by dealers in recent days, and those who saw it said they were disappointed. The sedan will have a different style compared to the previous model, since it will have a truncated tail and the rear window that will connect to it. It will therefore have an almost Sportback shape, which has reminded some of the Tesla Model 3.

The design in any case may still undergo some changes between now and 2026, but what will matter is the electric motor that will guarantee supercar performance. Thanks to the STLA Large platform, the highest-performing cars will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2 seconds, with 118 kWh battery packs and a range of around 800 km. There will then be the aforementioned 1,000 horsepower, to be precise 986 (at least for the moment).

Charging times will also be greatly reduced, taking about 18 minutes to go from 20 to 80% of the charge, with the electrical components operating at 800 V. The question arises spontaneously: will the new Giulia be only electric or will it also be marketed in a hybrid version? Everything will depend on the market in the next three years and on the sales of the brand’s electric models.