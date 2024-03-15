Will the Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026 be similar to the Dodge Charger Daytona?

Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026 has been officially confirmed by Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo. He announced that the car will hit the market by the end of 2026, following the debut of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio set for the second half of 2025.

Will the Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026 be somewhat of a Dodge Charger Daytona?

The Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026 is among the most anticipated cars that the Stellantis group plans to launch in the coming years. It will be one of the first vehicles from Stellantis to adopt the STLA Large modular platform, known for its high flexibility. The new Dodge Charger Daytona, an electric vehicle that was officially introduced a few days ago and will also be available with an internal combustion engine, was the first car to debut with this new platform.

So, will the Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026 share many elements with Dodge’s electric muscle car? According to Jean-Philippe Imparato, despite using the same platform, the two cars will not resemble each other.

However, perhaps in a playful manner, Carscoops has published a render showing the Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026 inspired by the new Dodge Charger Daytona. The image depicts the Italian brand’s vehicle resembling the new Dodge electric car. The render was also influenced by the Dodge Hornet, which many consider to be the twin of the Alfa Romeo Tonale. Naturally, the car will have a completely different design and will also differ from the previous model generation.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026 is designed for the global market, making it suitable for the North American, European, and Chinese markets. Likely, as we approach the end of the year and the debut date draws nearer, we will receive more information regarding the design and more.