Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornet recalled in the U.S. due to a label error

Owners of Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale models in the United States will need to take their vehicles to a dealership following a recall notice for their cars. Both models are produced at the Stellantis plant in Pomigliano d’Arco, Italy. Stellantis’ American division has announced that some units of these two models may have a non-compliant tire label, displaying incorrect information regarding the vehicle’s capacity and weight. The recall involves a total of 36,093 vehicles, including Hornets produced from August 31, 2022, to February 13, 2024, and Tonale models manufactured from February 9, 2023, to February 10, 2024.

Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale were recalled in the U.S. due to problems involving capacity and weight

According to the United States Federal Motors vehicle safety standards, vehicles must be equipped with a label indicating the maximum combined weight of occupants and cargo, which must not be exceeded. However, the affected Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Stelvio models do not correctly display this maximum vehicle capacity information. Stellantis has stated that an owner might overload the vehicle if they rely on a sign with incorrect information, thereby increasing the risk of accidents.

This is not the first time a recall has involved the Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale. In October of the previous year, 4,660 units were recalled because they lacked a pedestrian warning siren, meaning they did not emit sound signals while reversing. This recall exclusively affected hybrid models. Moreover, both the Hornet and the Tonale were subject to a recall in September 2023 due to incorrect tightening of the nuts on the cables connecting the 12-volt and high-voltage batteries.