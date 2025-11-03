Why Toyota wants to be the last company making combustion engines

At a moment when nearly every global automaker is scrambling to announce a complete, irreversible commitment to zero emissions and full electrification, Toyota showed up at the Japan Mobility Show with a message bordering on automotive heresy. While the push for electric vehicles is necessary, they have no intention of abandoning the internal combustion engine.

Toyota Technical Director Hiroki Nakajima didn’t mince words, declaring his intention for the company to be the last one standing that still manufactures engines. This isn’t just sentimental clinging to the past. It’s a pragmatic play for market balance.

Toyota believes that the ICE, when paired with hybrid systems and fueled by synthetic fuels, still has a long-term future. They are the market’s resident contrarian, betting that the world’s infrastructure and consumer base simply won’t be ready for an all-electric transition as quickly as their rivals have promised.

The new Toyota Corolla Concept unveiled in Tokyo looks every bit like a sleek, next-generation EV. But it has been cunningly engineered to accommodate a compact gasoline engine without sacrificing its proportions. Underneath the hood, the next-gen 1.5-liter hybrid engine is targeting a 20% increase in efficiency while simultaneously shrinking in size.

The company’s motivation runs deeper than mere engineering. Powertrain chief Takashi Uehara perfectly encapsulated the aesthetic concern of the petrol-head community. He described electric cars as sometimes feeling like “soundless fireworks”. His team aims to preserve that essential feedback that makes driving feel engaging.

This approach is an enduring legacy of former CEO Akio Toyoda. He argued that achieving carbon neutrality does not automatically mandate a switch to pure electric. While competitors rush to eliminate combustion entirely, often issuing apologetic press releases as they do so, Toyota is forging its own path, combining traditional mechanics with modern efficiency. It’s a calculated risk in a world chasing silent motors, but one that keeps the brand’s mechanical identity fiercely intact.