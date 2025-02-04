Dodge takes a necessary step back on full electrification of muscle cars

The historic American car manufacturer, part of the Stellantis group, is ready to make its traditional engines roar again with the arrival of the Charger Sixpack, which will be available at dealerships by summer 2025. After a turbulent year, Dodge confirms the launch of this new internal combustion engine version, which will join the electric Charger Daytona already in distribution.

Dodge takes a step back on electrification

Both models made their debut in March 2024, but the spotlight was mainly on the EV variant, whose launch, initially planned for last summer, was delayed. Dodge, like many other automotive brands, is pushing toward electrification, but without neglecting traditional muscle car enthusiasts who are still attached to the emotions of an internal combustion engine. This dual-track strategy aims to satisfy both those seeking innovation and those wishing to keep the tradition of high-performance cars alive.

2024 was a challenging year for Dodge and other Stellantis brands in the United States, with a significant decline in sales. Dealers blamed former CEO Carlos Tavares, accused of accelerating the decline of iconic brands like Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Chrysler. Meanwhile, Stellantis has sought to rebuild trust with all stakeholders, including dealers, suppliers, and unions. Jeff Kommor, head of sales in the States, added that 2025 will see major improvements: “You’ll see tangible improvements, increased sales, and renewed momentum. Dealers have supported us, and we have supported them. We’re on the right track to regain their trust and optimism.”

The all-new Dodge Charger offers performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options, including the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O. (shown here) powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine and the 420-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK S.O. fueled by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane Standard Output engine.

The Charger Sixpack will be equipped with the powerful 3.0-liter Hurricane I-6 twin-turbo engine, available in two variants: one with 420 HP and another more powerful version with 550 HP. It will also be offered in both two-door and four-door versions, just like the electric Daytona, with the option to add all-wheel drive. Although Stellantis hasn’t officially announced a precise launch date, it’s speculated that the first delivery could occur by mid-June 2025.

The debate between electric and gasoline remains heated, but one thing is certain: Dodge has no intention of abandoning its muscle car DNA, regardless of the power source. The affection for “old school” Dodges isn’t fading.