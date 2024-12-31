What is known about the new Jeep Renegade

The future of the Jeep Renegade is still quite uncertain at the moment, but some rumors give us a chance to trace its eventual profile. The next generation of Jeep’s compact SUV is expected in late 2026 or even 2027 and will leave Italian production and join international markets.

One of the most anticipated cars, the new Renegade

New Jeep Renegade is one of the cars that will almost certainly be part of the American automaker’s lineup even after the current model ceases production. At the moment there is no confirmed news about its arrival although it seems very likely that the car will receive an heir.

The new Jeep Renegade or at any rate its replacement will not arrive before the end of 2026 but someone seems to have thought about 2027 as well. One of the few sure news is that this car will no longer be produced in Italy as was the case with the first generation, which for many years was built for the market of Europe at the Stellantis plant in Melfi.

Still little news of the new Renegade

About the new Jeep Renegade there is not much news yet. Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa had spoken some time ago about the fact that a final decision on the essence of this model had not yet been made. In fact, there should be two options for this car, namely to make it available on the market in a cheaper version by taking advantage of the Stellantis smart car platform with very cheap electric versions. Or, to decide to change targets and present it on STLA Small platform as a more premium and sophisticated model. In either case, the car will be marketed worldwide, including the United States.

The new Jeep Renegade in comparison with the current model will grow slightly in size to be more different from the Jeep Avenger. It should also be more city-friendly than the latter model and should have more pronounced off-road features. Prices could obviously vary depending on which option is preferred. In the first case with a smart car platform they will be in line with those of the current model, in the second case a more expensive model will definitely be produced, especially the electric version.

The future of the range

Regarding the future engine range of the new Jeep Renegade, the likelihood remains that in addition to various electric versions there may also be room for some thermal versions, in this case hybrid. With this car Jeep may have the right cars to be able to win over new customers by offering them a model that will, however, continue to have the typical characteristics of a Jeep both from the point of view of design and performance especially in terms of off-road driving.

So we will see during the course of 2025 what other news will come about this model. 2025 has the characteristics to be a year that is full of novelties for the American manufacturer that as we know will launch on the market the new Jeep Compass, the new Jeep Recon and also the restyling of Jeep Grand Cherokee. With these models, therefore, 2025 will certainly be very interesting while waiting for the launch of the new Renegade, which remains in Italy certainly the most popular model of the American manufacturer of Stellantis.