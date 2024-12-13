New Jeep Renegade: price could be lower than expected

The new Jeep Renegade is expected to remain part of the American automaker’s lineup in the future, barring any last-minute changes. Its debut is expected by 2027. This vehicle should be built on the Smart Car platform and have a starting price below $25,000. At present, it’s not yet certain that this platform will be used, as the use of the STLA Small platform cannot be ruled out. Much will also depend on the target audience, as using the first platform promises lower prices compared to the second, which could significantly increase prices even for entry-level versions.

Many are wondering about the style of the new Jeep Renegade. At the moment, there isn’t much information. Certainly, the car will be quite different from the current model and will feature design elements seen in Jeep’s most recent vehicles. The dimensions should increase slightly compared to the current model to further differentiate it from the Jeep Avenger.

Currently, it’s unclear whether the new Jeep Renegade will be exclusively electric. With its arrival in 2027, we cannot rule this out, at least for Europe. For other areas like North and South America, there might also be some combustion engine versions. Much will depend on how the global auto market evolves in the meantime. Here we show you a render created by Q-Cars that hypothesizes what could be the style of a future Renegade that will no longer be produced in Italy, as was the case with the current generation.