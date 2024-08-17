New Jeep Grand Cherokee: will this be its design?

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee is the future generation of the SUV that could debut in 2028. Recently, the YouTube channel Q Cars published a video exploring how Jeep’s famous SUV might evolve over the next few years. The current model, now in its fifth generation, arrived on the market in 2021. Therefore, we expect the next generation to arrive between 2028 and 2029.

New Jeep Cherokee: here’s what the new generation of the SUV could look like

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee is considered a very important model for the brand, which wants to increase sales in North America, where it has recently experienced a significant decline. Therefore, with future models, the American brand of Stellantis must not make mistakes, starting with the updated version of the Grand Cherokee, which could provide a major contribution to the brand’s relaunch in the United States.

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee, also known by the codename “J6U”, will be available in two- and three-row versions. Although Stellantis aims to achieve 50 percent of sales from fully electric vehicles by 2030, the Group seems intent on maintaining combustion engines for the Grand Cherokee. Obviously, 100 percent electric versions will not be missing, but the presence of some thermal engines seems certain.

Jeep will use the new STLA Large platform for the new Jeep Grand Cherokee. This platform supports “EDM #3” electric motors, which offer power between 150 and 330 kW (201 and 442 HP), and could be equipped with 800-volt technology. This platform allows for the installation of batteries with capacities between 101 and 118 kWh, offering a range of about 800 km.

More details on this future Jeep vehicle will be available in the coming years. Soon, however, the restyling of the current model is likely to arrive, which could debut between the end of this year and the first months of 2025.