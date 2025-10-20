What Alfa Romeo’s 2030 lineup could look like after the latest leaks

The postponement of new generations of Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia has upended the brand’s plans. At the moment it is not yet clear when the new models will actually arrive on the market, but everything suggests a debut no earlier than 2028, as production of the current versions has been extended until the end of 2027. More certainty is expected in the early months of 2026, when CEO Antonio Filosa will present Stellantis‘ new industrial plan, which will also define the future of the Biscione. Meanwhile, rumors abound and are already beginning to outline a possible roadmap for the brand from now until 2030.

Alfa Romeo: here are all the models that should debut by the end of the decade

According to the latest information, 2026 will be a transition year, without major debuts. However, some surprises could be in store: among the models could be a new limited-edition supercar from the Bottega program, the second project after the 33 Stradale. By the end of 2027, however, the launch of the Tonale’s successor is scheduled, produced on the STLA Medium platform and characterized by a profoundly revised design and larger dimensions, with a length around 4.6 meters.

Also in 2027, the new Giulia could debut, which according to the latest rumors would arrive before the Stelvio. The model will adopt a fastback style inspired by crossovers and will grow in size, marking a clear break with the current generation. However, the first models should only be delivered in 2028, when the new Stelvio will also debut, built on the STLA Large platform and with more imposing proportions. All new Alfa Romeo models will continue to be offered in both electric and combustion versions, in line with the brand’s gradual transition strategy.

2029 will instead mark Alfa Romeo’s return to the E-segment, with the launch of a large SUV with aerodynamic design, known internally as E-Jet. Designed primarily for the North American market, this model could be produced directly in the United States and be part of the $13 billion mega investment just announced by Stellantis.

Also between 2029 and 2030, a new 4.3-meter compact crossover could arrive, built on the STLA Small platform and intended to position itself between Junior and Tonale. Some sources suggest it could be called Alfetta, a historic name for the brand.