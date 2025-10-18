New Alfa Romeo Stelvio to undergo major revisions compared to the original project

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will not arrive anytime soon. Initially scheduled for 2025, the debut has been postponed to 2028, as the current generation will continue to be produced until the end of 2027. This was confirmed by Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili himself, explaining that the project has been profoundly revised compared to the original plans.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio redesign pushed to 2028 after Stellantis rejects initial concept

The delay is not only related to the insertion of combustion engines, initially excluded, but also to a complete revision of the design and philosophy of the model. The goal is to create a Stelvio radically different from that imagined in the early patents and renders circulated in recent months. In practice, the previous project has been shelved to make room for a completely reworked version, more in line with Stellantis‘ new strategy and with the vision of its CEO, Antonio Filosa, who reportedly did not find the stylistic and technical direction taken so far fully convincing.

According to sources close to the group, work on the original project was already in an advanced phase, with several mules built and tested, but Stellantis reportedly decided to halt everything and start almost from scratch, with the goal of creating a more competitive, modern product consistent with Alfa Romeo identity.

At the moment, there is no official information on the new design or powertrains, but a range articulated between electric and plug-in hybrid versions is hypothesized, while the permanence of mild hybrid units is not excluded to ensure greater commercial flexibility in European and international markets.

Awaiting the new generation, the current Stelvio could receive a further update by 2026, with the introduction of new engines and slight aesthetic tweaks to keep it competitive until the new model’s debut.

More details are expected with the new industrial plan that Stellantis will present in 2026, a document that will clarify the fate of new models and where they will be produced. According to the latest rumors, the brand could produce a new Alfa Romeo in the United States.