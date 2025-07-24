Alfa Romeo Alfetta GTV: a 30-year journey through Oceania’s toughest racing championship

When it comes to high-performance motorsport in Australia, the first name that usually comes to mind is V8 Supercars, widely regarded as the Oceanic equivalent of NASCAR or the now-defunct German DTM. But another series has quietly earned a loyal fanbase: the National Sports Sedan Series. And believe it or not, an Alfa Romeo Alfetta has played a key role in its history.

This unique category is defined by “silhouette” cars, vehicles that retain the outer shape of production models but are built on custom steel tube-frame chassis, much like the old Trans-Am or DRM racers. Here, technical freedom is almost absolute. There are virtually no restrictions on engines, gearboxes, or aerodynamics, making it a playground for wild engineering and creative designs. The result? Extreme machines with aggressive Group 5-style bodywork, massive tires, and absurdly powerful engines tearing through legendary tracks like Phillip Island.

At the heart of this saga lies a legendary name: Alfa Romeo. Back in 1980–81, Tony Edmondson dominated the series with an Alfetta GTV powered by Holden and Chevrolet engines. After a brief hiatus, the series was revived in 1991, and italo-Australian Basil Ricciardello built a new GTV V8 race car, one that brought Brian Smith the championship title in 1994.

But the real legend began in 1998, when Basil’s son, Tony Ricciardello, took the wheel of the Alfetta at just 18 years old. The young driver quickly rose to prominence, racking up over 270 races, 200 podiums, and nearly 150 victories, not to mention 12 national titles, the most recent coming in 2023. Not bad for a car that, to us Italians, might seem like a relic from the past.

While the Alfetta GTV still retains some original parts like the roof and doors, it’s been completely transformed over the years. And that’s no surprise. It now features full racing aero, a massive diffuser, a towering rear wing, and a monstrous 6.0-liter Chevrolet V8 pumping out 700 horsepower. A far cry from the original Italian sports coupe we once knew, this is a pure-bred beast.