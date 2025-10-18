2027 Alfa Romeo Tonale to grow in size, close to today’s Stelvio

The next generation of Alfa Romeo Tonale is expected by the end of 2027. The model will rest on Stellantis‘ STLA Medium platform, the same already used for the new Jeep Compass. However, compared to the latter, the Tonale will offer a sportier design, sleeker proportions and a technical setup designed to enhance the driving dynamics typical of Alfa Romeo.

Alfa Romeo planning bigger Tonale for 2027 on STLA Medium platform, may change name

Although the name Tonale seems destined to remain, the differences with the current generation will be profound, so much so that some are talking about a possible name change. The new model, in fact, will mark a true evolution of style and dimensions: there is talk of a length exceeding 4.6 meters, perhaps up to 4.65, thus approaching the measurements of the current Stelvio, which in turn will grow with the next generation scheduled for 2028.

The goal is to position the future Tonale as a C/D-segment sports SUV, capable of attracting both current brand customers and those seeking a premium alternative to German competitors. The proportions will be more dynamic and the side profile lower and more elongated, with taut lines and clean surfaces in perfect Alfa Romeo style.

According to rumors, a full-scale mockup has already been created, and reportedly received positive opinions within the Stellantis group. Designers’ attention is reportedly focusing particularly on the rear light signature, which could adopt completely new graphics compared to the initial prototype shown to management.

At the moment there are no official communications about engines, but the range is likely to include electric and plug-in hybrid versions, in line with the brand’s electrification strategy. It remains to await the official presentation, which will clarify whether this new SUV will still carry the Tonale name or inaugurate a new era for Alfa Romeo with an unprecedented model destined to redefine the brand’s identity in the sports SUV segment.