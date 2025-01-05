Voyager and Grand Wagoneer L unexpectedly at bottom of 2025 rankings

Despite being part of the Stellantis range, a brand with models that sop up, Chrysler Voyager and Jeep Grand Wagoneer L seem to be failing to win the hearts of motorists. Data from CarEdge.com show how these models are staying on lots for a long time, with sales times well above average.

Models such as the Chrysler Voyager and Jeep Grand Wagoneer L, despite their features, are struggling to find buyers. This situation could translate into significant discounts and favorable purchase terms.

Analysis of 2025 sales data confirms a well-established trend: the automotive market is increasingly polarized. While some premium models are enjoying growing success, others are struggling to find their audience. This phenomenon is partly due to increasingly fierce competition and changing consumer tastes. As a result, lesser-selling models may experience a price reassessment or be offered with more favorable incentives. For buyers, this situation presents an opportunity to negotiate more favorable terms and access quality vehicles at competitive prices.

In fact, models such as the Chrysler Voyager and the luxurious Jeep Grand Wagoneer L, with features that should attract the attention of many, seem to be unable to find enough buyers, thus remaining longer in dealerships.

The Voyager – a recent relaunch in the U.S. market – is a classic minivan from Chrysler designed for families, is a spacious and comfortable car, perfect for those who need lots of space. And remember that the Voyager is part of the American automaker’s lineup as an entry-level minivan. Moreover, from its features and details it places great emphasis on safety.

Chrysler is welcoming back a member of the brand’s minivan family, adding the 2025 Chrysler Voyager to its retail lineup as a budget-friendly option under $40,000.

Even more surprising is the case of the Grand Wagoneer L, a luxury Jeep SUV that promises an exclusive and comfortable driving experience. A car that, in theory, should attract the attention of lovers of high-end vehicles. Yet, even it seems to struggle to find buyers. We also recall that a few months ago Vincentric awarded top honors to the Jeep Wagoneer for Best CPO Value in America: Large Luxury SUV, along with the Chrysler Voyager , which won Best CPO Value in America: Minivan for the second time. These awards however highlight vehicles that retain their value in the used vehicle market.

Unsold inventory, falling prices

As we enter 2025, the amount of unsold cars at dealerships and consumer interest are strongly influencing the automotive market. In particular, according to data from CarEdge.com, Chrysler Voyager and Jeep Grand Wagoneer L are the cars that are staying in dealer lots the longest.

But let’s look at the bright side for those interested in buying models like these. Both of these cars, with very different average prices, in fact being difficult to sell could instead be a great bargain for those looking for a bargain, as dealers are willing to negotiate to get rid of excessive inventory.