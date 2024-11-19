Jeep Wagoneer and Chrysler Voyager win Vincentric Best CPO Value Awards

Five vehicles belonging to Stellantis North America brands have been awarded for exceptional Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) value or lowest total cost of ownership. Models from Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram brands were all recognized in the 12th annual Vincentric Best CPO Value in America Awards. The awards, given by the Michigan-based analytics company, are in their 12th year and highlight vehicles that maintain their value in the used vehicle market.

Jeep Wagoneer wins Best CPO Value in America Award: Large Luxury SUV

“We know consumers consider many factors when purchasing a vehicle, not just the initial cost, but also the overall cost of ownership, operation, and driving,” said Matt Thompson, Head of U.S. Retail Sales for Stellantis. “These awards are important because they highlight a range of Stellantis vehicles that offer long-term value retention and peace of mind, from minivans to sedans, commercial vans, and full-size SUVs.”

Top honors were awarded by Vincentric to the Jeep Wagoneer for Best CPO Value in America: Large Luxury SUV, along with the Chrysler Voyager, which earned the Best CPO Value in America: Minivan award for the second time.

Additionally, five models were identified with the lowest total cost of ownership in their category: the Chrysler 300 sedan, Chrysler Voyager minivan, Dodge Durango SUV, and Ram ProMaster City passenger and cargo vans. The Vincentric Best CPO Value in America Awards use statistical analysis that incorporates the total cost of ownership and current market price of all CPO vehicles for applicable model years to identify the model with the best CPO value per segment.

For the 2025 model year of the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, the automaker has reduced prices to make these two vehicles even more appealing to potential customers. Additionally, the Stellantis-owned automaker is preparing for the launch of the Jeep Wagoneer S, the brand’s first fully electric vehicle, and it will be available in U.S. dealerships by December 1st.