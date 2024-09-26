Chrysler Voyager returns to the brand’s lineup in 2025

Chrysler reintroduces the 2025 Voyager to its lineup as an affordable alternative, positioning it below the $40,000 threshold with a starting MSRP of $39,995. This return of the 2025 Chrysler Voyager to the retail market expands options for the brand’s customers. The range now spans from the Voyager, designed as an entry-level model, to the refined 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle, which stands out for having the most sophisticated interiors in the segment.

Chrysler‘s minivan line offers a variety of energy solutions, including an electrified option with the 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, the only plug-in hybrid minivan on the market. The range is completed with gasoline-powered versions of the Pacifica, available in both front-wheel and all-wheel drive, to meet various driving needs.

Chrysler Voyager returns to the American automaker’s lineup as an entry-level minivan

“The 2025 Chrysler Voyager offers customers a well-equipped, budget-conscious minivan and reinforces our brand’s commitment to providing choices in the segment that Stellantis created more than 40 years ago and continues to lead,” said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO at Stellantis. “We’ve added many comfort, technology, and safety features as standard equipment on the Chrysler Voyager, including standard Stow ‘n Go seating, making the Voyager an attractive and value-rich option within the Chrysler minivan family.”

The 2025 Chrysler Voyager is now available for order, with the first deliveries expected at dealerships in the last quarter of 2024. This model comes enriched with numerous standard features, notably including the innovative Stow ‘n Go seating system, unique in the segment for the second row, as well as the third. The vehicle also offers power sliding doors and liftgate, an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, and heated front seats and steering wheel.

The standard configuration includes seven seats, wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands-free Bluetooth with integrated phone controls, a six-speaker audio system, remote start, and active noise cancellation. The Voyager also stands out for its practicality, offering over 906 liters of internal cargo volume.

The 2025 Chrysler Voyager distinguishes itself within the brand’s minivan range thanks to its unique design, characterized by a classic front and rear style that differentiates it from the Pacifica. The vehicle is equipped with 17-inch aluminum wheels, automatic headlights and fog lights, and an acoustic windshield. Under the hood, the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, paired with the exclusive TorqueFlite nine-speed automatic transmission, delivers 290 horsepower.

The 2025 Chrysler Voyager places great emphasis on safety, offering seven airbags as standard, daytime running lights, electronic stability control, brake assist, and the LATCH system for child seat anchoring. It also includes the ParkView rear camera to assist with maneuvering. This model will be sold exclusively in the Voyager LX trim, with a color palette that includes three options: Red Hot, Diamond Black, and Bright White, allowing customers to personalize the vehicle’s aesthetics according to their tastes.