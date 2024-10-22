Upgrade Jeep Meridiane for MY25

Jeep makes changes to Meridian model to reverse sales trend. The Jeep Meridian is the SUV launched in India a few years ago, characterized by its three rows of seats. Now it comes with a big change for next year, the brand’s strategy to try to stand out more in the competitive market the car is in. Of course we know that Jeep means off-road, but so far the Meridian has failed to meet with the success the manufacturer expected.

Stellantis introduces new features for the Meridian model

In order to try to reverse this negative sales trend, the Stellantis automotive group has decided to try to introduce a number of novelties that affect both the aesthetics of the car and its equipment. The main change certainly concerns the introduction of the Longitude trim type, which is positioned below the previous entry level Limited, and which is characterized by a particularly competitive price. This strategic commercial move, allows the SUV of the American brand to be able to be noticed more easily by a wider audience, and clash on equal terms with other models that are currently at the top of the market.

In terms of aesthetics, the Longitude will retain the same rather imposing proportions that characterize the Meridian. Distinctive details also remain, such as for example the top-mounted taillights that give the SUV a very rugged appearance. The cabin is very functional, with an elegant combination of various light and dark tones, as well as an infotainment display that is positioned to be intuitive for the driver. The basic version of the model provides five seats, with a large 670-liter trunk that is particularly useful for families on the go. Also available is the Longitude Plus mode, which adds the third row of seats in the company of a panoramic sunroof.

Mechanics and ADAS assistance

In terms of mechanics, the Jeep model has seen no changes. In fact, it is sold only with the 170-hp Stellantis 2.0 turbodiesel engine. On the other hand, as far as the Brazilian market is concerned, to make a comparison, we can say that two gasoline versions are still available, the first with a 185-hp 1.3 and one with the new 2.0 Hurricane engine with 272 hp of power.

The top version of the range, namely the Meridian Overland, also benefited from an upgrade that focuses solely on technology and aesthetics. it has been made even more upscale with its chrome plating, just as the 18-alloy wheels are newly styled. The interior contains only high-quality materials, such as suede fabric that has been used to cover the dashboard and door panels.

To conclude, one of the new features that surely ranks among the most important for the Meridian 2025 is the introduction of a full suite of driver assistance systems (ADAS). These include traffic sign recognition with an automated speed adaptation function. In addition, there is also adaptive cruise control and lane keeping, a set of features that are sure to confer much safer driving for the driver and all road users.