Jeep and North Face join for new Avenger 4xe North Face Edition Edition | Video teaser

The collaboration between Jeep and The North Face has given life to the exclusive Jeep Avenger 4xe edition, paying homage to the iconic products and performance of both brands, exploring new perspectives. Inspired by the majestic Mont Blanc, the partnership presents an innovative design and advanced materials, reflecting the values of both brands and the shared commitment to exploration, nature, freedom, and sustainability.

The Jeep brand and The North Face have collaborated to create the Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition, a unique vehicle that embodies their shared values of adventure and exploration. This collaboration combines innovative techniques and materials from both brands, designed to tackle the toughest challenges.

“This partnership is conceived with the aim of paving the way for a more sustainable future, offering a new vision of exploration through a truly exclusive and innovative product experience. It is the result of a deep mutual discovery rooted in shared values and common traits, reflecting the excellence represented by both brands” – said Eric Laforge, Head of the Jeep brand in Europe.

Both brands promote exploration. In fact, The North Face encourages pushing personal limits, while Jeep embodies freedom, passion, and authenticity. Together, they celebrate the journey of discovery, inspiring individuals to break free from the routine and embrace adventures, exploring new landscapes, cultures, and ideas.

Inspired by nature, the Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face is a reference to the height of Mont Blanc

Inspired by the natural world, in particular mountains, this partnership celebrates the beauty and strength of nature to find new perspectives on exploration. There will be 4,806 units of the Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition available, reflecting the height of Mont Blanc, a majestic and inspiring emblem.

“The Mont Blanc massif has long been a testing ground for mountaineers, challenging them to find ways to move faster, lighter, and more efficiently in the mountains. This enduring pursuit has motivated The North Face to develop clothing and equipment that meet the demands of such extreme environments and represents a strong symbol of the partnership between our two brands,” said Mariano Alonso, The North Face EMEA General Manager.

Exploring nature sustainably with the Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition

The Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition is the result of a collaborative effort between the design teams of both brands, who have spent over two years on this project. They have skillfully combined iconic elements with the right materials strategically placed, along with a functional design that incorporates neutral and camouflage tones that reflect the natural environment. This unique approach has produced a product that perfectly embodies the philosophy of eco-sustainable exploration, merging aesthetics to celebrate adventure. The iconic design of this limited edition reflects the exceptional quality and meticulous attention to detail that are the hallmarks of both brands.

The incorporation of distinctive materials and advanced techniques from their respective realms results in an unprecedented product that celebrates sustainability in every aspect. The Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition is equipped with a 48V hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive, representing a significant advancement in Jeep’s electrification journey, while maintaining the brand’s commitment to performance. This partnership makes the Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition not only an exclusive product, where shapes and geometries have a function, but also the answer for those, like fans of both brands, who aspire to discover nature in a sustainable way, in the name of quality, practicality, safety, and comfort.