Jeep Compass and Commander: restyling expected by the end of 2024 in an emerging market

Jeep Compass and Jeep Commander in India will soon undergo a restyling as a strategy to increase sales, which are not going very well. In the Indian market, the Compass has sold an average of just 280 units per month, while the Commander, which is known as the Meridian in the Indian market, averages 175 units per month. For comparison, the Hyundai Creta was the best-selling car in India in July, with over 17,000 units sold.

A restyling is coming to India for Jeep Compass and Commander

To overcome the situation, Stellantis CEO in India, Shailesh Hazela, announced: “We will have updated models starting next month with Compass. We will have a Meridian 2.0 in October,” he stated. Despite the announcement that Jeep Compass and Commander will receive new features, there won’t be major overhauls.

Visually, the changes should be subtle, such as a redesign of the grille and new applications on the bumpers, along with new wheels and simpler details. For the Meridian, the Indian branch of Autocar has also revealed that with the update, it will get new ADAS features.

Hazela also added that Jeep India will introduce frequent updates to its range, keeping market preferences in mind. “We have learned that the Indian market needs freshness frequently. Unlike the product action seen in 18-24 months in European markets, in India, we need to introduce freshness every six months.”

More frequent updates to the Stellantis range will be managed through the local research and development network. The automotive giant is working on several interventions on existing models to consolidate its position in the competitive Indian passenger vehicle market.

In addition to Jeep Compass and Commander, Citroën will also benefit from regular updates. The C3 Aircross, launched less than a year ago, has recently received updates. Hazela has assured that Stellantis will continue to implement updates and improvements on its current and future models to respond to the evolving needs of the market. Furthermore, the company has introduced a new automatic transmission option for its C3 SUV and will soon announce updated prices.