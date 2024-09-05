United States, Jeep suspends production of two big models

Stop production of Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee in the US plants? There appears to be a production stop at the Detroit and Toledo plants for the two iconic Stellantis models in the United States. Here is what is happening and the following as of today

Production halted and “adjustments” for Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee in the U.S.

Automotive giant Stellantis has announced a temporary suspension of production of two of its most iconic models in the United States: the Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee. According to sources inside the company, reported by the Wall Street Journal, last week the factories temporarily halted assembly lines for these popular SUVs. This decision, announced Wednesday evening, is intended to fix some things at the Detroit and Toledo plants, where the two SUVs are assembled, respectively.

Although Stellantis did not provide an immediate response to media requests for clarification, it did in fact later confirm in an official statement the “production adjustments” at the Detroit and Toledo plants, where the Grand Cherokee and Wrangler are assembled, in a corresponding way.

Below are reasons behind the stop production decision

Details of the reasons behind this decision were not specified by Stellantis. Nevertheless, it is speculated that the company is facing a number of challenges, including excessive inventory buildup, difficulties in sourcing components, and the need to reorganize production in preparation for the launch of new models.

In fact, the suspension of production comes at a time when Stellantis is dealing with an excess of unsold vehicles and consequently a significant drop in sales. This situation has generated concern among dealers, who complain of difficulty in selling expensive or dated models. Then the company explained that this measure is necessary to cope with the current market situation, that is, to improve operations in the U.S. market and to adjust production to actual demand.

Stellantis pays for the consequences on aggressive strategy

Retailers and financial experts both have long observed that high Stellantis car prices coupled with reduced promotions and special offers have contributed to the company’s increased sales. However, some dealers are concerned that this situation may hinder future growth and create problems in the long term. In fact – in the first six months of the year – while the U.S. auto market experienced a slight increase in sales, Stellantis suffered a 21 percent drop in sales.

Safety issues for the Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Meanwhile, more concerns emerge for the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. In July, the U.S. Automobile Safety Regulatory Authority initiated a recall request for more than 94,000 examples of this hybrid model – produced between 2021 and 2024. This new development could further complicate matters for Stellantis and call into question the reliability of some, precisely, of its best-selling models.

With the changes at the top of Jeep North America, can the current challenges be addressed?

Against this backdrop of change, Stellantis has announced a new appointment at the top of Jeep North America. Bob Broderdorf – formerly head of sales at Dodge – has been named to lead the Jeep brand in the United States. This decision could stand as an indication of a willingness on the part of the company to give the brand a new impetus and meet current challenges with renewed leadership.

The company will face a number of complex challenges in the coming months to restore consumer confidence and revive sales, and certainly having a fresh and important figure who can provide a growth boost can only be positive. The discontinuation of Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee production may be a blow to Stellantis and raise questions about the brand’s future. While the plants will be resuming operations in the coming days, Stellantis plans to continue to monitor the situation and consider any further actions.