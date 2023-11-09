Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee will become electric starting from 2028

The automotive sector is in constant evolution, and nowadays, evolution means “electric”. Stellantis Group has announced a significant change in its Jeep lineup: the renowned Jeep Wrangler is set to go fully electric, along with the Grand Cherokee.

This forward leap represents a significant milestone for Jeep, a brand renowned for its history in off-road vehicles. The company has demonstrated its dedication to sustainability by now offering electric vehicles that deliver an eco-friendly driving experience without compromising performance.

Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee go electric: the decision following the agreement with UAW in the United States

An example of this new direction is the Jeep Avenger, a model that we likely wouldn’t have envisioned in Jeep‘s lineup in the past, but it has become a real commercial success. In October 2023, it was among the top five best-selling cars in Italy, demonstrating that the transition to electric mobility has been well-received by consumers.

The news about the upcoming electric Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee originates from the United States, where Jeep recently inked a crucial agreement with the UAW union to resume production after a six-week strike that cost Stellantis a substantial $3 billion. This agreement promises significant advantages, including a massive $19 billion investment by Stellantis by 2028. These funds will be allocated for the construction of new battery factories, the enhancement of existing facilities, and the training of workers for the transition and production of new electric vehicles. In total, three new battery factories will be established, two in Kokomo, Indiana, and one in Belvidere, Illinois, creating 3,900 new jobs in these new facilities.

The electric Jeep Wrangler is anticipated for 2028, with the zero-emission version being assembled at the Toledo complex. In 2027, we anticipate the debut of the electric Grand Cherokee, which will be produced at the Detroit Assembly Complex.

It’s noteworthy that the Jeep Avenger recently received the prestigious “Auto Europa 2024” award at the end of October, a well-deserved recognition for a model that is achieving astonishing success. These developments demonstrate that Jeep is enthusiastically embracing electric mobility and achieving remarkable results in this new era of the automotive industry.