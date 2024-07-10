Jeep Wrangler 4xe: NHTSA launches investigation into power loss issues

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has initiated an investigation into concerns regarding 2021 to 2024 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) that have experienced a loss of motive power. This investigation, led by NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI), follows reports from 68 vehicle owner questionnaires (VOQs) concerning incidents caused by power loss in Wrangler 4xe models manufactured from 2021 to 2024.

Dozens of Jeep Wrangler 4xe affected by loss of motive power

The issue appears to extend beyond vehicles previously addressed by Stellantis’ recall 22V-865, which aimed to resolve engine shutdown problems in specific 2021 to 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe units. Despite this recall, complaints have emerged indicating cases of power loss both after the application of the recall remedy and in vehicles not covered by the scope of the initial recall.

In response to these reports, the ODI has initiated a Recall Query (RQ) to assess the severity and extent of the alleged defect in Wrangler 4xe vehicles excluded from recall 22V-865. The investigation also aims to evaluate the effectiveness of the recall in addressing the underlying issues causing power loss. According to last year’s data, Jeep sold approximately 67,000 units of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe in the United States alone, accounting for 43 percent of the model’s total sales.

Stellantis has not yet released any public statements on this issue. Owners of affected vehicles are advised to stay informed through official communications from Jeep and NHTSA regarding any developments or required actions. As the investigation progresses, further updates will be provided to clarify the nature of the problem and any measures that may be taken to address it.

For now, Jeep Wrangler 4xe owners experiencing power loss issues are encouraged to report it to Jeep customer service at 1-800-853-1403 or NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or visit www.nhtsa.gov to contribute to the ongoing investigations and ensure a comprehensive resolution.