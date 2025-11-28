Toyota’s new flagship supercar uses a hybrid V8 and looks ready for war

On December 5th, Toyota Gazoo Racing will officially pull the covers off what is positioned as the brand’s first true modern supercar. Positioned as the spiritual heir to the magnificent Lexus LFA, this future V8-powered flagship has been teased in a surprisingly low-key Japanese television segment that symbolically showed the new car and the LFA overtaking the original 2000GT on an oval track, suggesting a ceremonial passing of the torch.

The car, expected to be named the GR GT, a clear nod to the aggressive GR GT3 concept from 2022, has been the subject of countless rumors. The latest official teaser, provided by Lexus on Instagram, confirms a street-ready design that retains the ferocious aerodynamic cues of the concept car.

The front fascia is dominated by sharp, thin LED headlights similar to the GR86, a narrow grille, and aggressive bumper air intakes, all emphasizing the car’s low-slung, powerful stance. Stylistic callbacks to the LFA are evident in the functional hood vents and high-mounted side air intakes.

Underneath that long, sculpted bonnet, Toyota has confirmed the powerhouse. A new twin-turbo V8. While it won’t replicate the ear-splitting, high-rev wail of the LFA’s naturally aspirated V10, it will form the heart of a high-performance self-charging hybrid system. Early, eye-watering reports suggest the total output could exceed a colossal 800 HP, with the V8 sharing some foundational architecture with Toyota’s forthcoming 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder. It sounds like a recipe for a very expensive explosion.

The interior, which was previewed earlier this year at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, is suitably performance-focused, combining red leather and Alcantara with aluminum accents, featuring deep carbon fiber bucket seats and a wide center console housing both a touchscreen and a satisfyingly physical row of buttons.

This new supercar is destined to sit atop the entire Gazoo Racing hierarchy, reigning supreme over the beloved GR Yaris, GR Corolla, GR86, GR Supra, and the anticipated GR Celica. Though details on market availability are sparse, the recent teaser campaign strongly hints that North America is absolutely part of the high-performance plan.