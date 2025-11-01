Toyota GR GT 2026 brings back the V8 era with a 10,000-rpm Hybrid powertrain

The chief powertrain engineer at Toyota has hinted that Lexus may offer an exclusive version of the new twin-turbo V8 engine designed for the 2026 Toyota GR GT. This unit could power the upcoming production model derived from the Lexus Sport Concept.

Lexus prepares Hybrid Twin-Turbo V8 based on Toyota’s new engine

At the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, Takashi Uehara, president of Toyota’s powertrain division, revealed that the premium brand is developing a hybrid twin-turbo V8. It is based on Toyota’s new modular combustion engine family, which also includes a 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder planned for the next Toyota Corolla and a 2.0-liter turbo showcased in January on the Yaris GR mid-engine concept.

In July, Toyota previewed two V8-powered sports cars at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed. One was confirmed as the Toyota GR GT, set to debut in December. The other is believed to be the Lexus LFR, the spiritual successor to the legendary LFA and its V10 engine. The LFR will also preview the next-generation Lexus sports coupé, which will replace the current LC.

When asked whether Lexus will continue to offer V8 engines, Uehara smiled and said, “Have you seen the new Lexus sports car? That’s your answer.” His words confirm that the Sport Concept will feature the new twin-turbo V8.

Uehara added that the new powerplant is “closely related” to the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder found in the Yaris GR Concept, and that it will almost certainly be a 4.0-liter twin-turbo. Toyota and Lexus are developing two different versions of this engine, one tuned for luxury performance, the other more extreme for Toyota GR models.

According to Uehara, the choice of a V8 is purely engineering-driven. “It offers the best balance between power and performance,” he said. “To achieve that, you need high revs and an optimized combustion chamber, the V8 is ideal.”

The new engine will not be a plug-in hybrid, but rather a high-performance conventional hybrid that meets global emissions standards. Uehara compared its behavior to that of the Lamborghini Temerario. The Italian supercar revs up to 10,000 rpm, suggesting that the Toyota-Lexus V8 will reach similar levels.

The Lexus Sport Concept, first shown at the 2025 Monterey Car Week, later revealed its interior in Tokyo. It features a futuristic cabin with a yoke-style steering wheel, digital instrumentation, and a battery charge indicator.

On the outside, subtle aerodynamic tweaks hint at its evolution toward a production model. More details will follow after the official debut of the Toyota GR GT Concept, scheduled for December 5, 2025.