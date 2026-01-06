Toyota’s mid-engine tease: is the MR2 finally dropping in Tokyo?

The Japanese rumor mill is spinning so fast it’s practically generating its own gravity, and all signs point toward a massive reveal at the Tokyo Auto Salon this Friday, January 9. The hype reached a fever pitch following a cryptic post from Toyota’s Gazoo Racing division, featuring a fictional text exchange with Chairman Akio Toyoda. In the chat, the man behind Toyota’s recent performance renaissance reveals he’s purchased a “new mid-engine two-seater” and asks if the customization will be finished in time for the show.

Now, we could take him literally. Perhaps Akio just bought a vintage MR2 or a rival’s supercar for his personal garage. Because of the mountain of breadcrumbs Toyota has dropped lately, enthusiasts are betting on the birth of the GR MR2.

The trail started in 2023 with the FT-Se concept, a stunning mid-engine design that was originally teased as an electric vehicle. However, Toyota’s recent hesitation to go “all-in” on high-performance EVs suggests a pivot. Insider whispers indicate the FT-Se platform is being adapted for a internal combustion heart. Toyota’s brand-new 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine, likely paired with an advanced all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

More proof? Look at the GR Yaris M prototype unveiled at the 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon. It looked like a rally hatch, but it hid a mid-mounted engine. A configuration that makes zero sense for a Yaris but perfect sense as a “test mule” for a mid-engine sports car. Even Toyota’s own anime series, Grip, featured a cheeky preview of the car, and the recent trademark filing for “GR MR2” practically screams that the project is real.

This Friday might deliver a new Toyota MR2 alongside the rumored return of the Subaru WRX STI, it will be a historic day for JDM fans. Whether this is the ultimate enthusiast payoff or just a world-class “red herring” from Akio Toyoda himself, we only have to wait until Friday to find out the truth.